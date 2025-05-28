ALTON – The Wedge Innovation Center Powered by SIUE today announced the hiring of Stephanie Schrage as Community Manager. The former Alton Main Street President brings over 10 years of experience connecting entrepreneurs, fostering collaboration, and driving social impact innovation, exactly the expertise needed to fuel The Wedge's mission as the region's premier startup community.

In her new role, Schrage will develop community engagement strategies, coordinate events and programming, and support the network of entrepreneurs, researchers, and professionals at The Wedge.

"Stephanie's track record of building vibrant, welcoming communities and her passion for supporting people with big dreams makes her an ideal fit for The Wedge," said J. Scot Heathman, CEO of The Wedge. "Her experience in nonprofit leadership, combined with her deep understanding of community development, will be invaluable as we continue to grow our community of dreamers, doers and thinkers. Stephanie has the unique ability to connect people and ideas in ways that create lasting impact."

Schrage most recently served as Marketing Manager at a national nonprofit supporting disability employment, where she launched an accessible website and led engagement campaigns across six states. She previously worked at an environmental conservation organization directing community events that resulted in a 20% increase in social engagement. As former Board President of Alton Main Street (2018-2023), she led downtown revitalization efforts and was recognized as Woman of Distinction by the YWCA Southwestern Illinois in 2023.

"I'm thrilled to join The Wedge team," said Schrage. "Having seen firsthand how the right environment can empower people during my time with Alton Main Street, I'm excited to help create connections that will spark new ideas and support entrepreneurs in our region."

Schrage holds a Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communications and Philosophy both from SIUE.

For more information about The Wedge Innovation Center, including membership options and upcoming events, visit www.thewedgealton.com.

About The Wedge

The Wedge is a 55,000 sq ft social impact hub, research lab, think tank, and workspace serving as a center for the digital economy in the Alton Metro Region. Born out of the community revitalization efforts of AltonWorks and leveraging the assets of SIUE, The Wedge brings together entrepreneurs, researchers, and professionals under one roof, combining coworking spaces with cutting-edge research facilities.

About Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of individuals and improves communities. With a strong commitment to community engagement and applied research, SIUE serves as a catalyst for economic development throughout Southwestern Illinois and the greater St. Louis region.

