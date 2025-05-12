ALTON — The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the Southern Illinois University (SIU) System Office of Community Engagement (OCE) will host a series of free events this May at The Wedge and SIUE, located at 620 E Broadway, Alton, aimed at supporting local entrepreneurs and community members through education, collaboration, and innovation.

The events begin Friday, May 16, with “Capital Connections: Bootstrapping for Your Business,” a session led by the SBDC from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. This workshop will guide aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs through self-funding strategies and alternative financial tools, focusing on ways to grow a business without giving up equity. Jo Ann Di Maggio May, director of the Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE, said, “Learn your financing options as a new entrepreneur from venture capital to bootstrapping. If you are starting your journey or looking to grow this series is for you.”

On Wednesday, May 21, two events will be held. From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., the OCE in collaboration with TechSTL will lead a “Digital Skills Workshop” titled “WORKshop Wednesdays @The Wedge - Grow Your Business with AI-Powered Tools by Google.” This workshop will introduce participants to the basics of artificial intelligence and demonstrate how AI-powered tools from Google can enhance business efficiency, customer experience, and growth opportunities.

Later that day, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the OCE will facilitate the “Community Collaboration Lab,” a drop-in forum hosted at the Community Power Hub @The Wedge. This session invites residents, community leaders, and university partners to engage in discussions focused on addressing local challenges and co-creating solutions to improve the quality of life in Alton neighborhoods. The first session will explore local data to identify opportunities for community development.

Connie Frey Spurlock, director of the SIU System Office of Community Engagement, emphasized the intent behind these gatherings: “The Community Power Hub and WORKshop Wednesdays at The Wedge are about creating space for ideas, for collaboration, and for opportunity. Whether we’re digging into local data or exploring digital tools, these sessions are designed to help Alton residents and leaders imagine what’s possible and take the next step together.”

These events take place within the context of a broader partnership between Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and The Wedge, a 55,000-square-foot innovation hub and coworking space in Alton. SIUE maintains a dedicated presence at The Wedge, providing specialized programming, research, and technical expertise through multiple university units, including the School of Business and the Office of Educational Outreach. This collaboration supports regional priorities such as cybersecurity, sustainable energy, and food system innovation, reflecting SIUE’s commitment to inclusive economic development and community-driven solutions in the Alton Metro Region.

All events are free to attend, and interested participants are encouraged to visit the registration page to secure their spots.

