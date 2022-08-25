The Watershed Nature Center Hosts 3rd Annual Wine And Whiskey For The Watershed

EDWARDSVILLE - The Watershed Nature Center presents Wine and Whiskey for the Watershed on Friday, September 30th at the Ink House from 6:30-9:30 p.m. This wine, whiskey, and food experience will feature some of the area’s most critically acclaimed restaurants and the world’s finest vintages and most sought-after spirits. Proceeds from the event will benefit outdoor recreation, education, and environmental stewardship for the Watershed Nature Center.

“We are thrilled to host this event in person again and cannot wait to celebrate the Watershed Nature Center with some of the region’s best wines, whiskeys, and delicious food!” said Jennifer Warren, President of the Nature Preserve Foundation Board of Directors. The Nature Preserve Foundation is the non-profit steward of the Watershed Nature Center and supports all of Edwardsville’s green and blue spaces.

General admission tickets are $85 and include tastings for more than 40 wines, 15 spirits, and 10 beers/seltzers. There are a limited number of Reserve tickets available for $125 that include all general admission privileges, early admission at 5:30 p.m., a signature cocktail, specialty food items, and more than 20 additional reserve wines and spirits. Wine, spirits, beer, and seltzers will be provided by Koerner Distributing, Round Pond Estate Winery, Social Grace Vodka, and Old Bakery Brewing. Food will be provided by Bella Milano, Cleveland Heath, Moussalli’s Prime, Sugo’s Spaghetteria, Chappy’s, Wang Gang Asian Eats, 222 Artisan Bakery & Café, and Sugarfire Pie 618.

Article continues after sponsor message

There will be a raffle for coveted items, including a chef’s dinner for 8, an estate plan by Weinheimer Opel Law Firm, a case of wine and spirits, and gift cards for local businesses. Live entertainment will be provided by Mike Sonderegger. This year’s event is possible due to the support of our illustrious sponsors: The Ink House, Busey Bank, Corktree Creative, Marathon Pipeline, Weinheimer Opel Law Firm, BAM Marketing, Bank of Madison County, Borden Dental, Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb Law Firm, Plocher Construction, Leslie DeVary REMAX Alliance, Heartland Veterinary Center, State Representative Katie Stuart, Wild Birds Unlimited, Lewis Brisbois Law Firm, Paskiewicz Court Reporting, and Brian Tieman for Northwestern Mutual.

Tickets are currently on sale at www.watershednaturecenter.org/wwevent. For more information, or to sponsor this exciting event, please contact Megan Riechmann at 314-497-1828 or megan@riechmannconsulting.com.

About the Watershed Nature Center

The Watershed Nature Center is home to more than 40 acres of wetlands, woodlands, and grassland habitats. The Center features paved hiking trails, a raised marsh walk, and a welcome center. The Watershed is dedicated to providing environmental education, outdoor recreation, and enjoyment of native habitats for Edwardsville and surrounding communities. The Watershed is owned by the City of Edwardsville, managed by the non-profit Nature Preserve Foundation, and supported by a local community of visitors, volunteers, donors, partners, and sponsors. Learn more at watershednaturecenter.org or follow us on Facebook.

More like this: