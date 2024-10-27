EDWARDSVILLE - Prairie Farms Dairy, one of the nation's leading farmer-owned dairy cooperatives, went head-to-head with many national CPG companies to compete for the ConvenienceStore News Best New Products Awards. Prairie Farms came out on top in the Frozen Novelties and RTD Coffee categories with Best New Products Awards for its Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches and Barista Style Iced Coffee Drinks.

"We want to thank Convenience Store News for giving Prairie Farms an opportunity to compete for the prestigious awards and the consumer panel for recognizing the superior quality of our Premium Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches and Barista Style Iced Coffee Drinks," said Matt McClelland, CEO/EVP of Prairie Farms Dairy. "The awards hold special significance because Prairie Farms and our thousands of convenience store operator partners are committed to ensuring on-the-go consumers have access to products that win on taste and deliver value."

In February, Prairie Farms made a splash in the Single-Serve Iced Coffee Category by introducing two 14- ounce options in Caramel and Mocha flavors. The Barista Style Iced Coffee Drinks combine milk, sugar, and Arabica coffee, delivering smooth and creamy delight in every sip. The CSN panelists noted the value delivered by Prairie Farms Iced Coffee Drinks compared to the familiar coffeehouse brand drink sold in 13.7-ounce glass bottles with a price point up to 60% higher.

The company delighted ice cream and cookie lovers in May by introducing Premium Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches. Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is sandwiched between Chocolate Chip or Chocolate Fudge homestyle baked cookies, delivering 6 ounces of double indulgence. Chocolate Fudge Cookie was the favorite among CSN panelists, and Chocolate Chip Cookie was a close second.

The winning entries are featured in the October edition of Convenience Store News magazine. The article states that this year's Best New Products Awards winners focused on providing value without sacrificing taste.

Now in its 28th year, the annual Convenience Store News Best New Products Awards program recognized 45 consumer-selected innovative products introduced in 2024. A panel of consumers judged products based on value, convenience, appearance and packaging, along with attributes such as taste and ingredients. Judging was supervised by Past Times Marketing, a New York-based consumer research firm.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 600 farm families, 7,000 associates, 49 manufacturing plants, 100+ distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers. For more information visit www.prairiefarms.com.

