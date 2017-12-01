GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey and Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department kicked off the month of December with the 13th Annual Snowflake Festival Friday night at Glazebrook Park.

Families got the opportunity to enjoy the park all light up with Christmas lights while drinking some hot chocolate, roasting chestnuts, sleigh riding and a visit with Santa.

One of the mot special parts of the evening is rather than charge for all of the fun, donations were collected for the Crisis Food Center.

Jessica Wiedman with Godfrey Parks and Rec said it was a perfect night for the community have some fun and help give back.

The Village of Godfrey and Godfrey Parks and Recreation will continue to celebrate the holiday season with their Breakfast with Santa next Saturday, December 9, at the Godfrey KC Hall.

