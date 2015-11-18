GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department presents the 11th Annual Snowflake Festival on Friday, December 4, 2015, 6-8 pm at Glazebrook Park

Please join the Village in celebrating this holiday season! Get your picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, meet the Grinch, enjoy a carriage ride in the park, free hot cocoa and cookies, and enjoy chestnuts roasting on an open fire!

Please visit the Village website www.godfreyil.org for information and a printable picture to participate in the coloring contest. Entries must be submitted by Wednesday, December 2nd

Winners will be announced at the Snowflake Festival.  Also, in honor of the giving season, please bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Crisis Food Center. 

