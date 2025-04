The UPS Store will Stay Open In Glen Carbon Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON - The UPS Store is considered part of the critical infrastructure sector and will therefore, remain open. We will continue to remain open our normal business hours of 8am to 7pm Monday through Friday and Saturday 9am to 2:30pm. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. HBRMEA, Easter Ham Giveaway, and More! Trending