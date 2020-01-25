ALTON - The Upper Alton Business Association held its annual Souper Saturday fundraiser at Senior Services Plus this weekend to raise funds for the flowers around College Avenue and Washington Avenue as well as the Rockn’ with Robert concerts.

Local restaurants participated in the fundraiser. Each restaurant made their favorite soup for the public to vote on.

If you brought a can of soup to donate to Dream Home Charities you received a free dessert.

The restaurants that participated in the event were: Lewis and Clark Catering, State Street Market, Senior Services Plus, Doc Holliday's Saloon, Brown Bag Bistro, Town Club, Big Boy Q, Morrison Irish Pub, Great Rivers Tap.

1st Place: Doc Holliday's Saloon

2nd Place: The Brown Bag Bistro

3rd Place: Bakers & Hale