Event set for Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers Ave.

We encourage you to attend this annual tasty fundraiser to determine the best soup in town! Guests will enjoy a delicious lunch while supporting a wonderful non-profit. The event will showcase a variety of the Riverbend’s delicious soups, and the winner will bring home bragging rights and a trophy. Soups will be presented by: State Street Market; Alton Memorial Hospital; Senior Services Plus; Grassroots Grocery; Argosy/Journey; RiverBender.com; and 4204 Main Street Brewing Co.

Upper Alton Association volunteers take care of the beautiful flower baskets, host the Rockin’ With Robert concerts at the Wadlow statue, help execute the City-Wide Litter Clean Up & so much more!

$8.00 tickets can be purchased at the door, or in advance at Senior Services Plus. For more information, please contact Jamie at jruyle@cjsco.com. We look forward to seeing you there! May the best soup win!

