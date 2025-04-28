RIVERBEND - The sun is out and gardens are planted, which means it’s time for farmers markets in the Riverbend region!

We have a list of farmers markets starting in the next few weeks. This list will grow as we learn of more markets in the area. Check back often for updates!

ALTON

  • What: Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market
  • Where: The parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street in Alton
  • When: Saturday mornings, May 10 through Oct. 18
  • Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

BETHALTO

  • What: Bethalto Farmers Market
  • Where: Central Park in Bethalto
  • When: Sundays from June 8 to Sept. 28
  • Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BRIGHTON

CARLINVILLE

  • What: Carlinville Market Days
  • Where: 112 N. Side Square in Carlinville
  • When: First Saturday of each month, April through November
  • Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EDWARDSVILLE

FARMERSVILLE

  • What: Small Town Dreamers Market
  • Where: 516 Elevator Street in Farmersville
  • When: Saturday, May 10; Aug. 9; Sept. 13
  • Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

GRANITE CITY

  • What: The Melting Pot Market
  • Where: 301 Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City
  • When: First Saturday of the Monday, May through October, except July 5
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HILLSBORO

  • What: Hillsboro Farmers Market
  • Where: Courthouse Square in Hillsboro
  • When: Saturday, May 10; June 14; July 12; Aug. 9; Sept. 13
  • Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

JERSEYVILLE

LITCHFIELD

  • What: Litchfield Pickers Market
  • Where: 400 N. State Street in Litchfield
  • When: Second Sunday of the month, May to October
  • Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Are we missing a farmers market? Let us know! Email sydney@riverbender.com with more information.

 