The Ultimate List of 2025 Farmers Markets in the Riverbend Region
RIVERBEND - The sun is out and gardens are planted, which means it’s time for farmers markets in the Riverbend region!
We have a list of farmers markets starting in the next few weeks. This list will grow as we learn of more markets in the area. Check back often for updates!
ALTON
- What: Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market
- Where: The parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street in Alton
- When: Saturday mornings, May 10 through Oct. 18
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
BETHALTO
- What: Bethalto Farmers Market
- Where: Central Park in Bethalto
- When: Sundays from June 8 to Sept. 28
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
BRIGHTON
- What: Village of Brighton Farmers Market
- Where: 414 N. Maple Street in Brighton
- When: Thursdays from June 19 to Sept. 11
- Time: 4–7 p.m.
CARLINVILLE
EDWARDSVILLE
FARMERSVILLE
- What: Small Town Dreamers Market
- Where: 516 Elevator Street in Farmersville
- When: Saturday, May 10; Aug. 9; Sept. 13
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
GRANITE CITY
- What: The Melting Pot Market
- Where: 301 Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City
- When: First Saturday of the Monday, May through October, except July 5
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HILLSBORO
- What: Hillsboro Farmers Market
- Where: Courthouse Square in Hillsboro
- When: Saturday, May 10; June 14; July 12; Aug. 9; Sept. 13
- Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
JERSEYVILLE
- What: Jersey County Farmers & Artisan Market
- Where: City Center Plaza in Jerseyville
- When: Tuesdays, June 3 through Sept. 9
- Time: 4–7 p.m.
LITCHFIELD
- What: Litchfield Pickers Market
- Where: 400 N. State Street in Litchfield
- When: Second Sunday of the month, May to October
- Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Are we missing a farmers market? Let us know! Email sydney@riverbender.com with more information.