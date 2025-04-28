RIVERBEND - The sun is out and gardens are planted, which means it’s time for farmers markets in the Riverbend region!

We have a list of farmers markets starting in the next few weeks. This list will grow as we learn of more markets in the area. Check back often for updates!

ALTON

What: Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market

Where: The parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Boulevard and Henry Street in Alton

When: Saturday mornings, May 10 through Oct. 18

Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

BETHALTO

What: B ethalto Farmers Market

Where: Central Park in Bethalto

When: Sundays from June 8 to Sept. 28

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

BRIGHTON

What: Village of Brighton Farmers Market

Where: 414 N. Maple Street in Brighton

When: Thursdays from June 19 to Sept. 11

Time: 4–7 p.m.

CARLINVILLE What: Carlinville Market Days

Carlinville Market Days Where: 112 N. Side Square in Carlinville

112 N. Side Square in Carlinville When: First Saturday of each month, April through November

First Saturday of each month, April through November Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

EDWARDSVILLE What: The Land of Goshen Community Market

The Land of Goshen Community Market Where: 100 St. Louis Street in Edwardsville

100 St. Louis Street in Edwardsville When: Saturday mornings

Saturday mornings Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

FARMERSVILLE

What: Small Town Dreamers Market

Where: 516 Elevator Street in Farmersville

When: Saturday, May 10; Aug. 9; Sept. 13

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

GRANITE CITY

What: The Melting Pot Market

Where: 301 Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City

When: First Saturday of the Monday, May through October, except July 5

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HILLSBORO

What: Hillsboro Farmers Market

Where: Courthouse Square in Hillsboro

When: Saturday, May 10; June 14; July 12; Aug. 9; Sept. 13

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

JERSEYVILLE

What: Jersey County Farmers & Artisan Market

Where: City Center Plaza in Jerseyville

When: Tuesdays, June 3 through Sept. 9

Time: 4–7 p.m.

LITCHFIELD

What: Litchfield Pickers Market

Where: 400 N. State Street in Litchfield

When: Second Sunday of the month, May to October

Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Are we missing a farmers market? Let us know! Email sydney@riverbender.com with more information.