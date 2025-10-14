RIVERBEND - Little monsters love trick-or-treating, and we have the perfect guide of all the best spots in the Riverbend region. Whether you’re looking for traditional community trick-or-treating or fun new trunk-or-treating, there are lots of opportunities throughout the month of October for fall fun!

For more information about Halloween events and parades, check out our Ultimate 2025 Halloween Parade Guide.

CITY-WIDE TRICK-OR-TREAT TIMES

Friday, Oct. 24, 2025

Belleville: 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Brighton: 6–9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025

Alton: 6–8 p.m.

Bethalto: 6–9 p.m.

East Alton: 6–8 p.m.

Edwardsville: 12–9 p.m.

Godfrey: 6–8 p.m.

Hartford: 6–8 p.m.

South Roxana: 6–8 p.m.

Wood River: 6–8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31, 2025

Alton: 6–8 p.m.

Bethalto: 6–9 p.m.

Collinsville: 6–9 p.m.

East Alton: 6–8 p.m.

Edwardsville: 12–9 p.m.

Godfrey: 6–8 p.m.

Granite City: 6–9 p.m.

Hartford: 6–8 p.m.

Jerseyville: 5–9 p.m.

Litchfield: 6–9 p.m.

TRUNK-OR-TREATS

Alton Police Department Trunk-or-Treat

When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Time: 10–12 p.m.

Where: Alton Police Department

BSBC Annual Trunk-or-Treat

When: Thursday: Oct. 30, 2025

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Where: Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton

Cambridge House of Maryville’s Annual Trunk-or-Treat

When: Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025

Time: 5–7 p.m.

Where: Cambridge House of Maryville

Collinsville VFW Trunk-or-Treat

When: Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025

Time: 5–8 p.m.

Where: Collinsville VFW in Collinsville

East Alton Parks and Recreation Trunk-or-Treat

When: Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Where: Keasler Center in East Alton

Franklin Masonic Lodge Trunk-or-Treat

When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Where: Franklin Masonic Lodge in Alton

Happy Hour Barber Stop Trunk-or-Treat

When: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

Time: 5–7 p.m.

Where: Happy Hour Barber Stop in Godfrey

Route 66 Root’n Trunk-or-Treat and Night Market

When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025

Time: 4–8 p.m.

Where: Historic Route 66 Flea Market in Granite City

Ted’s Motorcycle World Trunk-or-Treat

When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Ted’s Motorcycle World in Alton

Toddle Towne Trunk-or-Treat

When: Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025

Time: 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Where: Toddle Towne in East Alton

Trunk-or-Treat at The Cottage Hills Baptist Church

When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025

Time: 6–8 p.m.

Where: Cottage Hills Baptist Church in Cottage Hills

Zion Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat

When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Where: Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto

