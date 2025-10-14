The Ultimate 2025 Trick-or-Treating Guide
Discover the best Riverbend trick-or-treat spots this October!
RIVERBEND - Little monsters love trick-or-treating, and we have the perfect guide of all the best spots in the Riverbend region. Whether you’re looking for traditional community trick-or-treating or fun new trunk-or-treating, there are lots of opportunities throughout the month of October for fall fun!
For more information about Halloween events and parades, check out our Ultimate 2025 Halloween Parade Guide.
If you have a Halloween event you’d like to see included in this list, email news@riverbender.com.
CITY-WIDE TRICK-OR-TREAT TIMES
Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
- Belleville: 5:30–7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
- Brighton: 6–9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025
- Alton: 6–8 p.m.
- Bethalto: 6–9 p.m.
- East Alton: 6–8 p.m.
- Edwardsville: 12–9 p.m.
- Godfrey: 6–8 p.m.
- Hartford: 6–8 p.m.
- South Roxana: 6–8 p.m.
- Wood River: 6–8 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 31, 2025
- Alton: 6–8 p.m.
- Bethalto: 6–9 p.m.
- Collinsville: 6–9 p.m.
- East Alton: 6–8 p.m.
- Edwardsville: 12–9 p.m.
- Godfrey: 6–8 p.m.
- Granite City: 6–9 p.m.
- Hartford: 6–8 p.m.
- Jerseyville: 5–9 p.m.
- Litchfield: 6–9 p.m.
TRUNK-OR-TREATS
Alton Police Department Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
- Time: 10–12 p.m.
- Where: Alton Police Department
- When: Thursday: Oct. 30, 2025
- Time: 6–8 p.m.
- Where: Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton
Cambridge House of Maryville’s Annual Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025
- Time: 5–7 p.m.
- Where: Cambridge House of Maryville
Collinsville VFW Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025
- Time: 5–8 p.m.
- Where: Collinsville VFW in Collinsville
East Alton Parks and Recreation Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025
- Time: 6–8 p.m.
- Where: Keasler Center in East Alton
Franklin Masonic Lodge Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
- Time: 6–8 p.m.
- Where: Franklin Masonic Lodge in Alton
Happy Hour Barber Stop Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
- Time: 5–7 p.m.
- Where: Happy Hour Barber Stop in Godfrey
Route 66 Root’n Trunk-or-Treat and Night Market
- When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
- Time: 4–8 p.m.
- Where: Historic Route 66 Flea Market in Granite City
Ted’s Motorcycle World Trunk-or-Treat
- When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
- Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Ted’s Motorcycle World in Alton
- When: Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025
- Time: 5:30–6:30 p.m.
- Where: Toddle Towne in East Alton
Trunk-or-Treat at The Cottage Hills Baptist Church
- When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
- Time: 6–8 p.m.
- Where: Cottage Hills Baptist Church in Cottage Hills
- When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
- Time: 6–7:30 p.m.
- Where: Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto
