RIVERBEND - Little monsters love trick-or-treating, and we have the perfect guide of all the best spots in the Riverbend region. Whether you’re looking for traditional community trick-or-treating or fun new trunk-or-treating, there are lots of opportunities throughout the month of October for fall fun!

For more information about Halloween events and parades, check out our Ultimate 2025 Halloween Parade Guide.

If you have a Halloween event you’d like to see included in this list, email news@riverbender.com.

CITY-WIDE TRICK-OR-TREAT TIMES

Friday, Oct. 24, 2025

  • Belleville: 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

  • Brighton: 6–9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025

  • Alton: 6–8 p.m.
  • Bethalto: 6–9 p.m.
  • East Alton: 6–8 p.m.
  • Edwardsville: 12–9 p.m.
  • Godfrey: 6–8 p.m.
  • Hartford: 6–8 p.m.
  • South Roxana: 6–8 p.m.
  • Wood River: 6–8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31, 2025

  • Alton: 6–8 p.m.
  • Bethalto: 6–9 p.m.
  • Collinsville: 6–9 p.m.
  • East Alton: 6–8 p.m.
  • Edwardsville: 12–9 p.m.
  • Godfrey: 6–8 p.m.
  • Granite City: 6–9 p.m.
  • Hartford: 6–8 p.m.
  • Jerseyville: 5–9 p.m.
  • Litchfield: 6–9 p.m.

TRUNK-OR-TREATS

Alton Police Department Trunk-or-Treat

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
  • Time: 10–12 p.m.
  • Where: Alton Police Department

BSBC Annual Trunk-or-Treat

  • When: Thursday: Oct. 30, 2025
  • Time: 6–8 p.m.
  • Where: Brown Street Baptist Church in Alton

Cambridge House of Maryville’s Annual Trunk-or-Treat

  • When: Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025
  • Time: 5–7 p.m.
  • Where: Cambridge House of Maryville

Collinsville VFW Trunk-or-Treat

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025
  • Time: 5–8 p.m.
  • Where: Collinsville VFW in Collinsville

East Alton Parks and Recreation Trunk-or-Treat

  • When: Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025
  • Time: 6–8 p.m.
  • Where: Keasler Center in East Alton

Franklin Masonic Lodge Trunk-or-Treat

  • When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
  • Time: 6–8 p.m.
  • Where: Franklin Masonic Lodge in Alton

Happy Hour Barber Stop Trunk-or-Treat

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
  • Time: 5–7 p.m.
  • Where: Happy Hour Barber Stop in Godfrey

Route 66 Root’n Trunk-or-Treat and Night Market

  • When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
  • Time: 4–8 p.m.
  • Where: Historic Route 66 Flea Market in Granite City

Ted’s Motorcycle World Trunk-or-Treat

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
  • Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Where: Ted’s Motorcycle World in Alton

Toddle Towne Trunk-or-Treat

  • When: Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025
  • Time: 5:30–6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Toddle Towne in East Alton

Trunk-or-Treat at The Cottage Hills Baptist Church

  • When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
  • Time: 6–8 p.m.
  • Where: Cottage Hills Baptist Church in Cottage Hills

Zion Lutheran Trunk-or-Treat

  • When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025
  • Time: 6–7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto

