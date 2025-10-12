The Ultimate 2025 Halloween Parade Guide
There's fun for all this Halloween season!
RIVERBEND - Halloween is creeping up on us, but it’s all treats — no tricks — this spooky season. Several parades are scheduled over the next few weeks. Check it out!
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ALTON
- With one of the longest-running Halloween parades in the country, Alton’s 108th annual celebration will run from 7–10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. The parade begins downtown at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Broadway and will continue on Broadway to Piasa Street, where it will end at 9th Street. If you are unable to get out to view the Alton Halloween Parade in-person, keep an eye out for the live stream on Riverbender.com.
BETHALTO
- The Bethalto Rotary Club will host their annual Halloween parade on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. and travels from Rose Lawn Memory Garden to Erwin Plegge Boulevard to Central Park.
CARLINVILLE
- The 86th annual Carlinville Rotary Halloween Parade starts at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. This year's parade celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the Carlinville Rotary Club.
EAST ALTON
- The East Alton American Legion will sponsor their Halloween Parade at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.
EDWARDSVILLE
- The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. The route starts at Lincoln Middle School and travels from St. Louis Street to Vandalia Street, then up to North Main Street and High Street.
GRANITE CITY
- The Ghostly Glow Halloween Parade kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. It starts at the intersection of 27th Street and State Street and travels down Madison Avenue to end at Civic Park.
HARTFORD
- The Village of Hartford will host their Halloween Parade at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The parade starts at the Community Center and travels down Delmar. It ends at Hartford 7th Street Park, where the Hartford Fall Fun Fest will commence until 9 p.m.
JERSEYVILLE
- The Jerseyville Halloween Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at City Center Park. While no parade is scheduled, you can expect hayrides, a petting zoo, inflatables and more fun.
LITCHFIELD
- The Litchfield Community Partners Halloween Parade kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Litchfield’s third annual Halloween Block Party follows on State Street until 9 p.m.
MARINE
- Marine’s Halloween Parade starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The route runs through the town and ends at Firefighter’s Park, where you can also enjoy chili and hotdogs at Firemans Hall.
O’FALLON
- The O’Fallon Halloween Parade kicks off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. You can enjoy games, prizes and more fun at O’Fallon Station following the parade.
SOUTH ROXANA
- In South Roxana, the parade runs from 5:30–6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.
WOOD RIVER
- Wood River’s Halloween Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. The route starts at Emerick Park and travels on Ferguson Avenue to Wood River Avenue and ends at Central Park.
If you would like to add a parade to this list, please send the parade location, time, and any other details to news@riverbender.com.
More like this: