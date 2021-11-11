WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honored to announce it has paid, in full, the mortgages on the homes of 35 Gold Star families across the country, including the family of U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jonathan Shelby Gibson in Vandalia, IL.

CWO3 Gibson, 32, died in the line of duty on September 22, 2013, as a result of a helicopter accident during a storm in the Red Sea. Gibson was assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Six at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, Calif., and was working to support Operation Enduring Freedom at the time of the crash. He had been with the unit since September 2012. Gibson is survived by his wife, Christina, and his two children.

Through their Gold Star Family Home Program, Tunnel to Towers is ensuring that young families who’ve suffered the loss of a loved one in service will never again have to worry about making a mortgage payment.

“This Veterans Day, we’re honoring the inspiring Americans who sprang into action to take the fight to our enemies and protect our homeland in the wake of September 11th. We’re eternally grateful to the fallen heroes of the Global War on Terror and their families who live every day with the reminder of the sacrifice of their loved one. As a small thank you to the Gibson family, we’re paying off their mortgage, ensuring they’ll always have a place to call home,” said Tunnel to Towers CEO and Chairman Frank Siller.

The announcement was made during the Foundation’s Veterans Day name-reading ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. this morning. The event is honoring the 7,070 military personnel who died in America’s military response to September 11, 2001. A live stream of the 8-hour ceremony is available on the Tunnel to Towers Facebook page.

On September 11, 2001, FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller laid down his life to save others when America was attacked. For 20 years, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has honored Stephen’s legacy by supporting the heroes who continue to risk life and limb in the line of duty.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tunnel to Towers provides mortgage-free smart homes to our nation’s catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, and mortgage-free homes or mortgage payoffs to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children.

This year the Tunnel to Towers Foundation promised to deliver 200 homes this year in honor of its 20th anniversary. By the end of the year, Tunnel to Towers will have delivered 450 homes across its programs.

For more information on Tunnel to Towers’ mission to support America’s veterans, fallen first responders, and Gold Star families, please go to T2T.org and consider donating just $11 per month.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is dedicated to honoring the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. For 20 years the Foundation has supported our nation’s first responders, veterans, and their families by providing these heroes and the families they leave behind with mortgage-free homes. For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and its commitment to DO GOOD, please visit T2T.org.

Follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @Tunnel2Towers.

More like this: