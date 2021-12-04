ST. LOUIS – Neil Diamond fans, rejoice! The Traveling Salvation Show has announced a stop at the River City Casino & Hotel for one special night, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Showtime is 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets are $49.50, $39.50, $29.50, and $19.50. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 26 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the River City Casino & Hotel box office. You must be 21 and older to attend.

The Traveling Salvation Show is a 10-person ensemble that reimagines Neil Diamond's classic hits in an up-tempo rock-oriented style. Expect to hear “September Morn,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song, Sung Blue,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “Love on the Rocks,” “Cherry Cherry” and many more! So pack up the babies, grab the old ladies, and #comegetsaved at the River City Casino & Hotel with a performance that will leave you feeling #sogoodsogood. Wearing sequins is not required, but highly encouraged. For more information, visit www.salvationshow.com. The Traveling Salvation Show wishes to thank Neil Diamond for his amazing legacy of music that is the inspiration for the group. Mr. Diamond is truly one in a million. To learn more about the man behind the music visit www.NeilDiamond.com.

Located at 777 River City Casino Blvd, the River City Casino & Hotel is St. Louis’s premiere entertainment venue featuring the hottest names in music, comedy, and more. Enhance your experience by dining at one of the many award-winning restaurants and staying in one of their luxurious hotel rooms for a truly unforgettable evening. For more information, visit www.rivercity.com or www.stevelitmanpresents.com.

