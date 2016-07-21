EDWARDSVILLE - The Town Center shopping area in Edwardsville is going to create a thunderbolt when it eventually opens with some of the businesses that will be housed there.

The development will span over 131,890-square feet with businesses, grocery stores, restaurants and more.

For Edwardsville, the new business district at the southeast intersection of Governor’s Parkway and St. Louis Road. Fresh Thyme Market will be an anchor of the development and should fit nicely in with the nearby Southern Illinois University campus.

Global Brew Tap House in Edwardsville and McAllister’s Deli have both committed to being in the shopping area, both extremely popular in their own business areas.

Madison Mutual Insurance built an office in this land area and remains in place.

Walter Williams, Edwardsville economic and community development director, said he has been informed there are other secured lots by businesses in the Town Center, but those can’t released at present.

“They company developing the area is working on securing two or more junior boxes and once those are secured, they will be able to move forward on the project,” Williams said.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton said he is optimistic the developers on the Town Center Shopping Center will get going in the near future.

“It will bring additional retail and nice restaurants to the 157 location,” he said. “That will be very convenient for the SIUE campus that continues to grow students. There is also easy bike trail access to that area. It is going to be a big boost to our economy from a tax revenue standpoint.”

Williams speculated Edwardsville city’s share of the tax revenue to be close to $1.9 million over a 20-year period from the development. Williams estimated the development could add 125 jobs, 75 part-time jobs.

