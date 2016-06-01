GLEN CARBON – Nearly every person, young to old, loves jumping on trampolines.

Maybe that is the reason for all the excitement created by the new Altitude Trampoline Park at 91 Fountain Drive in Glen Carbon that has been under construction in recent months. Each day, people have been calling, driving by and stopping at the facility wondering when it would officially open. Well, the wait is over; there will be some birthday parties this weekend and company sources say the doors will open officially on Friday, June 10.

The Altitude Trampoline Park in Glen Carbon is the 12th location of the Altitude family offering high-energy and exciting entertainment opportunities. The new facility will feature activities such as a foam pit, gymnastics tumble tracks, a kid zone, basketball dunking lanes, dodge ball and group fitness. The park is approximately 30,000 square feet, with 20,000 square feet of interconnected wall-to-wall trampoline attractions.

Altitude will be a fresh, new entertainment option for groups and individuals to have active fun.

Altitude Trampoline Park's equipment is fully manufactured in the USA with safety in mind. All Altitude Trampoline Parks are ASTM (American Society of Testing and Materials) certified parks. ASTM creates the highest standards for safety in the industry, which sets Altitude apart from many other parks in the industry.

Tayler Rujawitz, events and marketing manager for the new Trampoline facility, confirmed there has been an overwhelming excitement concerning the opening of the new park.

“We are very close to opening,” Rujawitz said. “We expect to be open both days on Friday and Saturday. We plan to open at 10 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday. It is something new this area needs. Everyone has watched it go up. So many with families have been by to see when we will be open. It has been crazy the anticipation.”

The marketing manager said there are about 200 trampolines within the facility for every age.

Article continues after sponsor message

Rujawitz grew up in Edwardsville and attended school at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. She said she sees the new park being extremely successful not only for Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, but Alton and the entire Metro East region. She said she can’t wait to open the doors in her hometown area for such a wonderful business.

Plocher Construction did an amazing job on the facility, Rujawitz said and the workers of the local park have been part of the fabrication side, putting the trampolines together, so they have an in-depth knowledge of the inner workings of the equipment.

About Altitude Trampoline Park:

Altitude's safe, clean facilities boast some of the largest, safest trampoline parks in the nation. Altitude Trampoline Park accommodates all ages and group sizes that range from regular jumping to dodgeball, competitive jumping, Mom and Me activities, parties, group events and much more. Altitude Trampoline Park has quickly become a favorite destination for corporate events, school and non-profit events, church gatherings, birthday parties and children's league events.

Altitude Trampoline Park Glen Carbon is conveniently located at Route 157 and Fountain Drive. This location is perfect for parents since Altitude Glen Carbon allows children to enjoy the trampoline park while their parents go see a movie, shop, or grab a bite to eat at the neighboring businesses. Altitude Glen Carbon is an exciting addition to the city's entertainment mix and is open all year, rain or shine.

“It is our hope that parents and children alike will appreciate a new destination for active entertainment in a safe and clean environment,” the company said on its website.

The new park will be clean, and extremely safe, Rujawitz said and is an ADA-Certified facility, much above the standards of most other similar parks.

Rujawitz said the Altittude Trampoline Park corporation is absolutely awesome and like family, different than many other corporate cultures.

“They are awesome,” she said. “I came aboard a month ago and they are amazing corporate people. We go to parks to learn more and recently we went to a park in Little Rock to observe and ask questions. They want us to know what they know. It is like one huge family.”

For more, see http://www.altitudegc.com or e-mail Tayler at Tayler@altitudegc.com for more information on rentals, etc.

More like this: