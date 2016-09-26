http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/16-9-26-Matheny-on-boos.mp3

(Busch Stadium) The streak is over at 240 consecutive games. For the first time since September 24, 2013 the St. Louis Cardinals failed to draw at least 40,000 fans for a regular season home game.

And with a disappointing 15-2 loss to Cincinnati, the question looms if the team’s consecutive streak of five post season appearances is next to fall.

“You never want to be embarrassed and that’s an embarrassing loss,” acknowledged Mike Matheny afterwards. “Preparation was right and guys were going about it the right way. You’re going to have those from time to time–the key is to let it go and get back in there and show a different product tomorrow. This team’s done a very good job of that, it’s just one of those days.”

Starter Jaime Garcia lasted only one inning, allowing a pair of solo home runs and three stolen bases. Michael Wacha allowed a solo home run in the 2nd but threw a scoreless 3rd. The Reds then erupted for 7 more runs in the 3rd–six of them charged to Wacha.

Those who remained of the 34,942 announced crowd didn’t hold back in voicing their frustration.

“None of us want to be booed,” said Matheny. “But people put their hard earned money into showing up here and that’s a freedom they have. We take it very seriously what kind of product we put out there and if it isn’t up to their standard, it isn’t. And so we go about our business to fix it.

But I know when guys are putting their effort in, so internally, we’ve got to be honest with that–if they’re doing what they need to do to prepare to come out there and compete. Now if they’re just rolling over and they’re not doing their job, they’re not preparing, they’re not competing then we’ll have something internal to say. But we get how this works, it’s not the first time.”

The New York Mets also lost and remain 1.5 games ahead in the Wild Card race. San Francisco was idle, so the Cardinals fell to a 1.0 behind the Giants.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI