SAINT JACOB - Zach Heidrich set out on a new adventure in May of this year after purchasing the old Methodist Church in Saint Jacob, and converting it into a wedding and events venue. “I always thought it’d be a neat idea to buy an old church and turn it into something,” Heidrich said.

There will be an open house for The Storybook Chapel 12-3 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2024, which will also be the opening day.

There will be drinks including beer, wine, champagne, soda, and tea. Heidrich is also planning on having a cake.

Vendors are welcome to contact Heidrich for more information.

Heidrich will also have a booth at the wedding show on Dec. 1, 2024, at America’s Center in St. Louis.

Storybook Chapel has been a staple within the community since the 1800s, with its beautiful stained glass windows, original hardwood floors, and bell tower being part of its unique charm.

“There aren’t too many original chapels like this one. Everything now is modern,” he said.

The event space can hold 100-120 guests. Downstairs, there are two spacious separate bride and groom changing rooms, a big common area for guests, and a kitchen for catering to prepare for the event. Once spring arrives, Heidrich will be creating a beautiful space to prepare for outdoor weddings.

“A cute thing we do is that every bride and groom that gets married at Storybook Chapel will receive a book so that they can write their own story,” he said.

Something Heidrich wants to emphasize is how affordable his family-owned event space is.

“My pricing is competitive and lower than ones that are within 100 miles,” he said.

“My biggest challenge has been the remodel because it is such an old building,” he said. “I repainted the whole inside, redid the hardwood, and included some really nice white chairs for seating during the events.”

Heidrich wants to thank his friends, family, and the Village of St. Jacob for helping him with this new and exciting project.

“I am mostly excited to give someone a place for their special day, and help keep business in Saint Jacob.”

The chapel is located in SchoolHouse Square at 407 Jacob St., Saint Jacob, Illinois.

For more information, check out The Storybook Chapel’s Facebook page. You can also reach Heidrich at 618-301-6094.