North Alton Godfrey Business Council- Mike Kelly

ALTON - The Alton Cracker Factory is known for its views and upscale lodging.

Owner Mike Kelly, a member of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, noted that he is proud of The Cracker Factory, but it was a process to get to where it is today. He is excited to do more with the buildings he owns along Broadway.

“God gave us the presentation of the beautiful view and the natural beauty of the river, and fortunately, we had the building in the right spot to be able to take advantage of that,” Kelly said. “I try not to focus on how long it took, but that we got to where we did, and now we’ve got money coming in the other direction…There are things in the works for the lower level and I think it will be a good space.”

Kelly explained that he grew up in Wood River and bought the building in 1998. As a member of the Marine Corps, he was deployed to Afghanistan and eventually stationed in San Diego, where he retired in 2011.

He knew he wanted to come back to the Riverbend area, and he knew he wanted to do something big with the property at 205 E. Broadway. But the top floor was damaged in a storm, and Alton “was not going through a hugely prosperous time,” he explained. The question became whether to restore the building or cut his losses.

“It was a tough decision,” he remembered. “It almost got to a point where it was, do we tear it down or do we rebuild it? And that was honestly the hardest decision, getting started, deciding to move forward with it.”

While still in California, Kelly worked with a local contractor and interior designer to come up with a plan. As soon as he returned to Alton, he was ready to tackle “Job One” — restoring the building and getting it ready for guests.

It took some time, but the finished property now stands tall in downtown Alton, where it regularly welcomes visitors from all over the country. Kelly said many people stay at The Cracker Factory to visit family, and he’s proud that his venue can offer comfort, affordability and fun for all guests.

“It provides the opportunity and a huge value. Not just the economic value, though we offer a pretty good price sheet, but the value of getting family together and being able to build those relationships and spend time together, rather than sitting in a hotel or meeting out for dinner at a restaurant here and there,” he explained. “You’re actually living there in a home sort of setting and really able to enjoy a lot of quality time together.”

Since returning to Alton, Kelly has made it a point to get involved in the community and help other people. He owns several other properties along Broadway, and he is a part of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC). He also serves on the board of Riverbend Family Ministries and volunteers with The Joshua Chamberlain Society.

“There’s a lot of need. You can see a lot of opportunities around to help,” Kelly said. “I’m the type of person who looks around, and if you can help someone, why not? If you can help solve a problem or seize upon an opportunity to help do things better in the community, why not be a part of that?”

This attitude serves him well in the NAGBC, where he works with a lot of like-minded business owners. He encourages other hopeful entrepreneurs to plan ahead and find a group like the NAGBC where they can form relationships and learn from each other.

“Not everybody is meant to be an entrepreneur in real estate or anything else,” he added. “There’s some risk factor. There’s discomfort going into it. If you want to be successful, you’ve got to lean into it, so to speak, and be willing to push past your comfort zone and be willing to change when the times and situations change and adapt to it.”

For more information about The Cracker Factory, visit their official website at AltonCrackerFactory.com. To learn more about the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, including how to become a member, check out NAGBC.com.