ST. LOUIS - Take part in the largest Earth Day celebration in the Midwest on April 22 and 23, 2023, at the Muny Grounds in Forest Park. Free to the public and running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, earthday365’s annual festival offers ample opportunities to learn about sustainable practices. This year’s theme is "Go Circular!", which places an emphasis on the "Reuse" in Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.



“The Festival will inspire attendees to ditch the disposables and design their lives around reuse -- or circularity,” said Dr. Jess Watson, Executive Director of earthday365. “From electric vehicles to sustainable fashion to yoga and bird shows, the Festival is a place to find resources about how to shift towards a more sustainable lifestyle.”

The St. Louis Earth Day Festival typically draws around 20,000 attendees, who learn about sustainable practices, organizations, products, and services from 200-plus vendors. The Main Stage will host local music and performers, and the Sustainability Awards Ceremony will be presented by Mayor Tishaura Jones and Zoo WildCare Park Director Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman. Visitors can enjoy free activities such as Upper Limits’ climbing wall, the World Bird Sanctuary wild bird shows, EarthDance Farms educational programs, The Collective STL yoga, and much more! New additions for 2023 include BWorks’ Toddler Bicycle Racecourse, Perennial’s Repair Demo Fair, and a Sustainable Fashion Show. Shop at local businesses that share Earth Day values in the Green Marketplace, and learn ways to join the movement in the Social Justice neighborhood.

This year’s entertainment lineup presents Steve Ewing, Midwest Avengers, Celia’s Sing Along Dance Party, Firedog, the Grooveliners, and more on the Main Stage. The Community Stage features emerging local talent, bird shows, and yoga. Electric vehicles will be on display from Subaru, Metro/Bi-State Development, Labyrinth Smart Mobility, Ameren, and Gateway Electric Vehicle Association. Other sponsors include Missouri American Water, Midwest Dairy, the City of St. Louis, Green2Go, and Caleres. For more information, event poster, and Festival photos, please visit https://earthday-365.org/2023-festival-press-release/

