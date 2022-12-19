ST. LOUIS - For the second season in a row, the St. Louis Blues and Schnucks have partnered to deliver Random Acts of Kindness throughout the St. Louis area. Blues and Schnucks employees will surprise members of the community, such as restaurant workers, teachers, neighborhood waste service workers, mail carriers, and other individuals who have shown kindness to others, by distributing Blues ticket vouchers over the next few weeks.

The program kicked off earlier today when Blues Hall of Famer Bernie Federko, Louie, and members of the Blue Crew surprised shoppers at the Crestwood Schnucks with ticket vouchers to the Blues versus Ottawa Senators game on January 16.

"We're looking forward to continuing the Random Acts of Kindness program with the St. Louis Blues where together, we can recognize the kindness shown to us by others," said Bill Bradley, Schnucks Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. "This is an ideal time of year to leverage our partnership and give back to our community."

Recipients of the vouchers are encouraged to share their surprise on social media using #RandomActsofKindness and tagging @stlouisblues and @SchnuckMarkets.

