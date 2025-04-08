ALTON – Challenge Unlimited and Soulcial Kitchen are excited to unveil detailed plans for the recently launched Soulcial Center at Challenge Unlimited, located in Alton, IL, a groundbreaking initiative transforming local food systems, community health, and employment opportunities. Led by Brigadier General John E. Michel (USAF, Ret.), Founder of Soulcial Kitchen and President of the Food is Love Foundation, along with John Becker, Challenge Unlimited VP of Programs, this unique center leverages strategic partnerships with Fresh Harvest 365, LaMay’s Catering, the Food is Love Foundation, and Theodora Farms to enhance community wellbeing and economic growth.

Regional Produce and "Dignity in Food" Aggregation Hub: Managed by Theodora Farms, this hub provides a consistent market for local small farms, distributing fresh, locally sourced produce to hospitals, food pantries, and community-based organizations throughout the Metro East.

Commissary Kitchen and "Food as Medicine" Initiative: Under the culinary leadership of Chef Lasse Sorensen (Food is Love Foundation) and Jason Harrison (LaMay’s Catering), the center’s state-of-the-art kitchen will produce nutritious, medically tailored meals that directly support regional hospitals and healthcare providers. This initiative integrates proper nutrition into healthcare, enhancing patient recovery and wellness outcomes.

Hydroponic “Smart Farmer” Apprenticeship Program: A cutting-edge urban agriculture apprenticeship, led by Fresh Harvest 365 CEO Demitrius Bledsoe, providing hands-on training in advanced, sustainable hydroponic farming. This program empowers participants with marketable skills in modern agriculture and ensures a continuous supply of ultra-fresh microgreens and other year-round produce.

Inclusive Employment and "Dignity Through Work" Program: Challenge Unlimited leverages its extensive expertise in inclusive employment by providing participants from its Employment Services and Skills Training Programs with meaningful roles across food preparation, farming, logistics, and operations. This initiative fosters skill development, career growth, and personal empowerment, reinforcing the core mission of Challenge Unlimited.

“This integrated approach uniquely positions The Soulcial Center to serve as a model for community transformation," said John Becker, Vice President of Operations at Challenge Unlimited. "By combining fresh food access, healthcare innovation, sustainable agriculture, mobility, and inclusive employment, we are creating an ecosystem of positive impact. Our partnerships with LaMay’s Catering and Food is Love Foundation are instrumental in driving these community-focused solutions forward. General Michel's vision of harnessing food to heal, educate, and uplift communities is central to this partnership, ensuring the center’s initiatives create lasting regional impact."

About Challenge Unlimited: Challenge Unlimited is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving individuals with disabilities by providing pathways to employment, residential services, and other support programs. For more information, visit cuinc.org .

About Soulcial Kitchen Powered by Food is Love: Soulcial Kitchen, through its nonprofit arm Food is Love, empowers underserved communities through food-centered training, employment, and dignity-driven service delivery models, including culinary education, food as medicine initiatives, and food truck and mobile market operations.

About Theodora Farms: Theodora Farms is a 30-acre, USDA certified organic vegetable farm, located in Godfrey, IL. Their mission is to cultivate the health and happiness of the Riverbend, through good food and joyful experiences. Theodora Farms operates an on-site grocery store and produces organic produce for area restaurants, food pantries, and schools. Visit theodorafarms.com to learn more.

About Fresh Harvest 365: Fresh Harvest 365 educates and empowers urban communities by transforming city spaces into thriving, sustainable farms using vertical hydroponics. Based in St. Louis, their mission supports socially disadvantaged, veteran, and aspiring farmers, providing fresh, pesticide-free produce and pathways to agricultural entrepreneurship.

Learn more at freshharvest365.com .

About LaMay’s Catering: LaMay's Catering, based in Alton, Illinois, provides delicious, healthy meals while creating meaningful employment opportunities in the community. Committed to fresh ingredients and diverse culinary options, LaMay's supports economic growth by empowering local talent through catering, food trucks, and café operations. Learn more at lamayscatering.com .

For additional details or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Media Contact: Stephanie Schrage, Challenge Unlimited

Email: sschrage@cuinc.org Phone: (618)567-7520

