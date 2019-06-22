ALTON - As the legendary band “Queen” once sang “The Show Must Go On.” That was the case for the Steve Miller Band & Marty Stewart Friday night with a concert that was moved from the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater to the Alton Square Mall.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker commended the Hull Group for being so cordial and working with the City of Alton and the Amphitheater Commission to move the concert to the Alton Square Mall parking lot with such short notice. Despite some rain during the day, the show did move ahead.

Due to the water levels on the Alton riverfront, the City of Alton, the band and production team worked diligently to re-stage the concert on the upper parking lot of the Alton Square Mall near the Alby Street entrance.

“It was important to the Amphitheater Commission, our sponsors, and the band that the show go on as planned, said Robert Stephan of the Amphitheater Commission. Our leaders and the Steve Miller camp worked to make this happen.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Steve Miller and Marty Stuart put on a great show. Our guests left happy, and that’s the ultimate goal.”

Stephan said ticket buyers seemed very understanding of the situation of having to move the event from the Amphitheater due to the flooding.

“Hundreds of people worked really hard over the course of a couple of weeks to make sure the show went on as planned,” Stephan added. “We wanted to give ticket buyers a good experience despite the challenges of the relocation. We had great feedback from the sponsors and ticket buyers that they enjoyed it.

“Steve Miller is a Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame member and doesn’t need to play for money. He plays because he enjoys it. That he agreed to play in Alton over many other offers he receives, we believe is a testament to what we are doing here.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: