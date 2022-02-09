From ancient Greece, live performance theater has had a rich and sometimes challenging history and nothing short of controversial. Thespis, the Greek poet, is considered the father of tragedy and introduced dialogue to the live performance’s choral performance structure, though some scholars tend to disagree. But it is no longer the time of Ancient Greece. The United States has its vibrant history of live performance theater from the Broadway Theater in Manhattan, N.Y., to Illinois’ longest-running community theater, Alton Little Theater, located in Alton.

Alton Little Theater’s website states it was founded in 1933 by an English teacher, Dorothy Colonius, who had a clear vision of creating a community theater for Alton residents. Eighty-eight seasons later, the torch was passed to Executive Director and goddaughter of Colonius, Lee Cox, and her passionate and theater-loving team members.

It is no easy feat to put together a live performance, and what the audience sees is a cast of actors and actresses engaging in dialogue set forth on a designed stage with supporting props. As the final product is rewarding in nature, much work goes into choosing the performance, planning, stage building, rehearsing, and much more. Cox credits her team that consists of Artistic Director, Kevin Frakes, Office Manager, Tamara Foiles, Technical Director, Brant McCance, and beyond, as one of the driving forces of a successful and community-driven theater.

The digital era is here, and live performance arts have been critically threatened as attendance has declined over the years, and lockdown measures ensued. However, the value in performing is found in the cast and crew, from the lighting director to the stagehands and audience. Cox and her team understand times are changing, so their mission is not just to provide beautiful and memorable performances. Still, they want to also educate the younger generation about the joys, fascinations, and endearing art of drama and live performances.

“This is a place we teach and train them,” Cox stated, “and we know there has to be another generation who cares.”

Peter Suciu with Forbes Magazine, reported in June 2021 that Americans spent over 1,300 hours individually on social media in 2020. That is an average of 25 hours a week staring into a digital abyss of what seems primarily full of politically charged posts fueled by algorithms to keep the users engaged in daily arguments. Two hours can be dedicated to a live performance and experiencing something other than a flat-screen. Moreover, Alton Little Theater has plenty of upcoming shows for those who want to make a change and experience something new or for the seasoned play enthusiast wishing to catch an excellent performance by an outstanding cast and crew. Attending a show at Alton Little Theater is not just for entertainment; it also contributes to its future successes and educates the next generation on the glorious benefits of developing a skill and fellowship in performing arts.

COVID-19, a virus surrounded by controversy, has not stopped the Alton Little Theater from moving forward with live productions of various titles like Michael Wilmont’s Red Plaid Shirt, Tim Firths’ Calendar Girls, and RT Robinson’s The Cover of Life. With over 1,000 season ticket holders, this staple to the Alton community is not going anywhere.

As is said in the industry of live performance and film, “the show must go on.” Alton Little Theater boasts 220 “very comfortable” seats and a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system to enhance your experience of their up to 12 annual live productions.

Alton Little Theater’s next show, Joe Simonelli’s With This Ring, is set for Feb. 11-20. To purchase single event or season tickets, visit www.altonlittletheater.org or pay the day of the performance at the venue located at 2450 Henry Sreet in Alton. To make donations, mail to the listed address, or call Lee Cox at 618-462-3205.

