The Salvation Army will be taking Christmas applications by appointment only on Wednesday, November 18 and Monday, November 23.

You can call the office at 1-618-465-7764 to schedule an appointment. We are also taking walk-ins on Thursday, December 3 from 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. and 1:00p.m.-3:00p.m.

You will need to bring a picture ID for parent or guardian, proof of income, proof of residency, and social security cards for each member of the household. All members in the household must be verified which may be done with medical cards or birth certificates. You must have all of this information with you in order to fill out an application. There will be no call backs or faxing of information.

All applications must be filled out in person. You can not apply for another person. You must meet the income guidelines in order to qualify for assistance.

Food and toy applications are being taken for families with children 12 years old and younger and food only applications for households with children over 12 years old.

