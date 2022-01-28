ALTON-GODFREY - McKinzie Wright of Mississippi Valley Christian High School and Savannah Scheffel of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for January by the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey.

David and Becki Wright are the parents of McKinzie Wright. She is a senior at Mississippi Valley Christian High School and is listed on the A-B honor roll and the Pastor’s honor roll.

As a student at MVCHS, McKinzie has been very involved in many different activities, holding leadership roles in many of these activities. She is the treasurer of the senior class, served as a teacher’s assistant, was captain of the basketball team and received the basketball heart award and won the basketball defensive player award. She served as the volleyball captain for two years, earning the volleyball co-MVP.

McKinzie received the IACS (Illinois Association of Christian Schools) English test blue ribbon, the IASC Photography red ribbon, and the Algebra 1 test blue ribbon. She is a member of the school choir, was a member of the Homecoming court for four years and selected as Homecoming queen. She performed in two dramas (Aesop’s Fables and The Perfect Gift).

McKinzie’s community service activities during her time at MVCHS include participation in the Food Box Distribution where over 500 people, each Saturday for three months during the Covid-19 pandemic, received a variety of items supporting families nutritiously, emotionally, and spiritually. She also worked in the church nursery, junior church, and cooked breakfast for underprivileged kids weekly. She also provided janitorial services for her church.

McKinzie plans to attend Heartland Baptist Bible College to earn a degree in Elementary Education to achieve her goal to teach and work with children to help them with their life’s ambitions. McKinzie plans to teach for many years and prepare her own children in the future to have a similar mindset.

Savannah is the daughter of James and Melody Scheffel of Alton. She is currently ranked 4th in her class with a GPA of over 4.7 on a 4.0 scale, and she has been selected as an Illinois State Scholar.

During her time at Alton High School, Savannah has been very active in many different activities and has held leadership roles in some of these. She is the president of Mu Alpha Theta, the math honor society. This group does a lot of community service by tutoring students of various ages and abilities. Savannah is also the secretary of the National Honor Society. Some of her other clubs and activities include membership in the Physics Club, the Math Team and the Girls Varsity Swim and Dive Teams. She was recognized as the Scholar Athlete for Swim and Dive.

Savannah has also completed a lot of community service opportunities during her time at AHS. Through MU Alpha Theta, she has been involved in tutoring students in math, as well as helping to lead the entire tutoring program for the club. With her leadership position with the NHS, she keeps all of the students in the group aware of the upcoming service opportunities through their social media accounts. She has also worked with Team Honduras for their summer rummage sale and selling peanut brittle. This year, she also worked with a group of NHS students to write 2000 positive message post-it notes placed on the lockers at AHS at the beginning of the year.

Outside of school, she has worked with math literacy with the Young People’s Project. This project helps students of all backgrounds find ways to become successful in school. Through her church, Savannah has been a preschool teacher for five years and has collected goods for organizations such as the Salvation Army Angel Tree, Operation Christmas Child and the Shoe Man Water Project.

In the future, Savannah plans to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering, with a goal of working with international organizations. She hopes to help them with sustainable development by focusing on energy use, using biodegradable products, and reducing air pollution. She plans to work in this area so that future generations will be able to enjoy the rivers, cliffs, and fields that she enjoys in Alton.

