Elizabeth Warren placed at the top of The Root’s “Every Democratic Candidates' 'Black Agenda,' Ranked” list. All of the Democratic presidential candidates were ranked by how comprehensive and politically feasible their plans to address racism, inequality and other issues that affect black people are. Elizabeth Warren’s plan “A Working Agenda for Black America” earned her the top spot on the list. Read The Root’s ranking of the Democratic presidential candidates here.

In February, Elizabeth also received the highest rating of any candidate from the Center for Urban and Racial Equity on where she stands on social justice.

Key sections from The Root’s ranking below:

Economics: Look, no one is going to outshine Warren in this category. Her plans offer specifics complete with dollar amounts and budgetary offsets. She has entire separate sections on entrepreneurs of color and farmers of color. She backs reparations.

Article continues after sponsor message

Criminal Justice: Warren approaches criminal justice reform with compassion and logic.

Education: Warren is a teacher, so it makes sense that her education plans are comprehensive. She separates K-12 education from college reform.

Politics: Again, Warren offers specifics. She doesn’t just want to end voter purges, she wants to pass a law that bans removing people from voter rolls unless the voter affirmatively requests to be removed or there is objective evidence of a legitimate reason to remove them. She wants voting machines to be approved statewide and on the federal level before they can be used in elections. She vows to use executive authority to prevent voter discrimination.

History: Warren is the only candidate whose history isn’t marred by a problematic racial past.

Intentionality: It’s hard to argue that anything about Warren’s platform is performative because she has always displayed intention when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

More like this: