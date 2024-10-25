This October, the Riverbend region is buzzing with an exciting array of events, from library crawls and scavenger hunts to haunted trails and festive trunk-or-treats, offering something for everyone to enjoy. For a complete list of events and to plan your perfect autumn outing, visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/.

9th Annual Holy Family School Golf Classic invites you to join Holy Family Catholic School for their exciting event on October 25, 2024, at Legacy Golf Course in Granite City. This fun-filled day features a 4-Person Scramble Format, with registration starting at 7:00 am and a shotgun start at 8:00 am. Participants can look forward to highlights such as Senior Tee Boxes, a Closest to the Pin Contest, and a Longest Drive Contest, along with refreshments all day and lunch after the tournament. Don't miss out on a chance to win with Skins included and purchase 50/50 tickets!

Raging River's Haunted Trail is set to give you chills this October! Step into the cursed graveyard of the old dynamite factory and face your fears at Raging River's Haunted Trail in Grafton. Every Friday and Saturday throughout October, brave souls can embark on a 30-40 minute hike through the darkest woods filled with mutants, monsters, and mayhem. Tickets include access to dozens of scare zones and on-site food options, making it the perfect spooky outing!

Alton Little Theater Presents: The Rocky Horror Show is a must-see event that promises a night of laughter and excitement! This hilarious, kooky, and sexy fan-favorite musical is making its debut at ALT on October 25, 2024. Audience participation is encouraged, so come dressed in costume and get ready to sing and dance along. Tickets are $25, and for those looking to win a piece of memorabilia, there will be a raffle for a signed photograph of Tim Curry from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Viewer discretion is advised due to mature content.

Join the spooky excitement at the Halloween Party at Alton VFW Post 1308 on October 25, featuring a costume contest and live music!

Writers Circle: Eerie Edition is an engaging writing event taking place on October 26, 2024, at Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall. Join fellow writers for a creative writing prompt designed to inspire and ignite your imagination. Participants will receive constructive feedback from peers in a guided group discussion, making it perfect for both novice and experienced writers. Refreshments will be provided, and registration is limited to ten people, so be sure to call 1-800-613-3163 to secure your spot!

Village Fall Bash for a Cause is happening on October 26, 2024, in Godfrey. This event will feature fall-inspired vendor booths showcasing local small businesses and cultivator pop-ups focused on consumer education. Attendees can enjoy food and beverages while supporting a great cause and exploring the vibrant offerings of the community.

Events on Oct. 25, 2024

Don't miss The 2024 Illinois Heartland Library System Library Crawl, where you can pick up a passport and visit at least five participating libraries for a chance to win exciting prizes!

Get ready for an adventure with the Adult Fall Scavenger Hunt this October, where Hayner Library patrons can find items around town and win fun prizes!

Experience the vibrant coffee culture at Javapalooza 2024, running from September 1 to October 31, with exciting competitions like the Latte Art Throwdown on October 25!

Explore the stunning autumn scenery on a four-hour drive with Fall Foliage & Shuttle Tours 2024, departing from the Grafton Skytour parking lot on October 25!

Visit the Art from the Vault exhibit at the Madison County History Museum, showcasing unique pieces from September 4 through November 15!

Join in for a night of coffee artistry at the Javapalooza & Post Commons Present: Post Ghost Latte Art Throwdown on October 25, featuring a Halloween costume contest and live music!

Bring the family to the Great Godfrey Maze, open on weekends through October 27, and experience the thrill of navigating the haunted maze!

Face your fears at the R Acres of Terror 2024, where you can explore a terrifying haunted forest, open on the last weekends of October!

Join us for the Zion Trunk or Treat on October 25 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, featuring games and fun for the whole family!

Bring your friends to Falliday @ Calvary Baptist on October 25 for a night filled with activities, including Trunk or Treat and a bounce house!

Don't miss the Marquette Catholic High School Theater Department's presentation of Clue on October 25 and 26 at 7:00 PM for a night of mystery and laughter!

Join the Halloween festivities at the VFW Halloween Party & Costume Contest at VFW Post 1308 on October 25, featuring live music and drink specials!

Visit the Haunted House hosted by the Exhale Youth Group at the Madison County Fairgrounds from October 25-27 for a spooky night of fun!

Take a chilling stroll through history with the Alton Hauntings Walking Tour on October 25, exploring the haunted past of one of America's most haunted small towns!

Experience the eerie atmosphere at Area 66 Haunted School, open Friday and Saturday nights this October for a spooky adventure!

Join a group tour at McPike Mansion on October 25 to explore one of the most haunted locations in the U.S. and discover its ghostly occurrences!

Celebrate Halloween at Hawks Nest's Halloween Party on October 25 with live music and costume contests starting at 8 PM!

Events on Oct. 26, 2024

The Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market 2024 Season! kicks off on Saturday, May 11th, in Alton, offering a variety of locally-grown fruits, vegetables, and handmade products every Saturday morning until October 21st.

Don't miss the Riverside Flea Market at The Loading Dock in Grafton, where over 60 vendors gather on the fourth weekend of the month for treasure-hunting fun through antiques, crafts, and collectibles.

Join Jess Thenhaus for a rejuvenating experience at Forest Bathing at The Nature Institute in Godfrey on October 26th, where you can immerse yourself in nature and promote your well-being.

Bring your family to the Trunk-or-Treat event at the Alton Police Department on October 26th for a morning filled with Halloween fun from 10 AM to 12 PM.

Experience a historic gathering at the Fall Rendezvous at Camp DuBois on October 26 & 27, where you can explore encampments and enjoy black powder shooting in Wood River.

Celebrate Halloween at the Jerseyville Public Library Annual Halloween Festival, taking place on October 26th with a costume contest, trick-or-treating, and fun activities for all ages.

Join the community for the Wood River Halloween Parade on October 26th, a festive tradition that offers families a chance to enjoy Halloween festivities in downtown Wood River.

Don't miss the South Roxana American Legion 1167's Halloween Bash on October 26th, featuring a costume contest, spooky food specials, and karaoke for a night of family-friendly fun.

Experience the thrills of the season at the Great Godfrey Maze, open on weekends until October 27th, where you can navigate the twists and turns with family and friends.

The Village of Hamel invites you to the Hamelween Party in the Park on October 26th, featuring games, crafts, and a costume parade for a delightful day of family fun.

Join in the festivities at the Hartford Halloween Parade, where you can enjoy festive floats and costumes in a spirited community celebration on October 26th.

Teens are invited to the Nintendo Switch gaming event every Saturday from 1-4 PM at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, perfect for grades 7-12.

Gather with friends and family at the Marine Halloween Parade on October 26th, starting and ending at the Marine Firehouse, featuring bonfires and community spirit.

Join us for a spooky afternoon at the Sweet Treats From The Hart & Biggs Crafty Creations Halloween Paint Party on October 26th, where you can paint your own canvas while enjoying delicious treats.

Enjoy live music at Live Music - Blue Moon Blues Band on October 26th in Grafton, promising a night filled with great tunes and good company.

Bring the whole family to the 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat at Federico in Wood River on October 26th, featuring fun games, hot dogs, and a hot chocolate station for a fantastic evening of Halloween fun.

Connect Church is excited to host its Community Fall Festival on October 26th, where families can enjoy food, games, a bonfire, and hayrides from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The Collinsville VFW Annual Trunk or Treat invites everyone to join the fun on October 26th, where you can decorate tables and pass out candy in a festive community atmosphere.

Don’t miss the Halloween Horror Book Sale & Signing at The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique on October 26th, featuring local authors ready to sign their books and share their spooky stories with fans.

Join the Franklin Masonic Lodge for their 7th Annual Halloween Trunk or Treat on October 26th from 6 PM to 8 PM, promising an evening of festive fun for all ages in Alton.

The Cottage Hills VFW Post 7678's Halloween Silent Disco on October 26th from 7 PM to 11 PM offers a unique and spooky evening of dancing fun, perfect for those looking to celebrate Halloween in style.

Short Stop Bar and Grill will host a thrilling Halloween Party on October 19th, featuring costume contests and free food, making it a must-attend event for Halloween enthusiasts.

Events on Oct. 27, 2024

Join the Fall Rendezvous at Camp DuBois on October 27, 2024, where you can experience the charm of history with black powder shoots, a blacksmith forge, and encampments from 10 AM to 2 PM in Wood River, IL.

Bring your furry friends to the Halloween Pet Parade on October 27, 2024, starting at 11:00 AM at Goshen Coffee Company in Edwardsville, where pets can showcase their costumes and enjoy a day filled with live music, a raffle, and a chance for adoption.

Explore the twists and turns of the Great Godfrey Maze during its final weekend on October 27, 2024, open from 12 PM to 6 PM at Glazebrook Park, where you can enjoy a family-friendly adventure and a haunted maze experience after dark!

Savor delicious chili at the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off taking place on October 27, 2024, from Noon to 3:00 PM at The Renaissance X, where local competitors will vie for prizes while you enjoy live music and tasty samples.

Get ready for a spooktacular time at the Trunk or Treat event on October 27, 2024, from 4 PM to 6 PM at First Baptist Church in Fairview Heights, perfect for families looking for a fun Halloween experience!

Join the festivities at the Trunk or Treat at Faith Lutheran Church on October 27, 2024, where you can enjoy a safe and fun evening from 4 PM, with activities and treats for all ages!

Don't miss the Trunk o' Treat at Edwardsville General Baptist Church on October 27, 2024, from 4 to 7 PM, where a family-friendly environment awaits with decorations, candy, and plenty of goodies!

Experience the fun at the first annual Tricks AND Treats Fun Fest on October 27, 2024, from 5 PM to 7 PM at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, filled with games, crafts, and a spooky photo booth!

Join the community for a delightful Lifepoint Church Bethalto Trunk or Treat on October 27, 2024, with decorated cars, delicious hot chocolate, and fun activities for the whole family!

Bring your family to the Trunk or Treat at Lifepoint Church - Bethalto Campus on October 27, 2024, where a festive atmosphere with decorated cars and tasty treats awaits you!

