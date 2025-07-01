RIVERBEND - Celebrate Independence Day with fireworks shows across the Riverbend and beyond! Here’s our ultimate guide for fireworks and fun this Fourth of July.

THURSDAY, JULY 3, 2025

Alton

The City of Alton will host their annual Fireworks on the Mississippi display at 9:30 p.m. Starting at 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park, attendees can enjoy live music and food trucks.

St. Louis

Celebrate St. Louis will kick off on July 3 with live music, vendors, family attractions and more in the heart of the city. Fireworks launch after dark and can be viewed from anywhere in the city, with special promotions at the City Museum, Westport Plaza, 360 Downtown and the St. Louis Wheel. For more information, click here.

FRIDAY, JULY 4, 2025

Alhambra

Alhambra Park will host food, games and more starting at 6 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks launch at dusk. For more information, click here.

Godfrey

Godfrey’s Family Fun Fest kicks off at 5 p.m. at Glazebrook Park, with fireworks scheduled for 9:15 p.m. Kids and the young at heart can enjoy inflatables, face-painting, a watermelon-eating contest, food trucks, vendors and more throughout the evening. For more information, click here.

Granite City

The four-day Patriots in the Park festival starts on Wednesday, July 2, with a drive-in movie, followed by music and fireworks on July 4, 2025. Community members can also enjoy a 5K, car show and vendor fair on July 5 and a co-ed softball tournament on July 6. Click here for more information about the week’s events.

Highland

Highland’s July 4th Fireworks display at Korte Recreation Center located in Glik Park will begin at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.). For more information, click here.

Jerseyville

Jerseyville’s 4th of July Fireworks display at the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492 will begin at dusk. For more information, click here.

Litchfield

The City of Litchfield is hosting the annual Fourth of July Celebration at Lake Lou Yaeger on Friday, July 4. Food vendors will open at 5 p.m., live music by the Plastic Kings from St. Louis begins at 7 p.m. and the fireworks will be launched at 9:30 p.m. Visit the official City of Litchfield, IL Facebook page to learn more.

Pleasant Hill

Article continues after sponsor message

Community members can come out to Pleasant Hill for an entire day of fun, starting with a parade at 11 a.m. and ending with fireworks at dusk. Visit the official Village of Pleasant Hill Pike County Illinois Facebook page to learn more.

St. Louis

The second day of the Celebrate St. Louis festival continues on July 4. Fireworks launch after dark and can be viewed from anywhere in the city, with special promotions at the City Museum, Westport Plaza, 360 Downtown and the St. Louis Wheel. For more information, click here.

Troy

Tri-Township Park will host their Independence Day celebration with a full day of activities, live music, bounce houses, vendors and more. The day kicks off at 1 p.m. and concludes with a fireworks display after dark. For more information, click here.

SATURDAY, JULY 5, 2025

Brighton

The Village of Brighton will host their annual Independence Day at the Park celebration at Schneider Park, starting at 9 a.m. with a Firecracker 5K and a vendor fair that runs from 11 a.m. to dusk. A home run derby kicks off at 11 a.m. and the inflatables and water slides open at 12 p.m., with a dunk tank competition, watermelon-eating contest, baking competition, BMX race and more throughout the day. Fireworks at dark. For more information, click here.

Edwardsville

American Legion Post 199 and the City of Edwardsville co-sponsor these fireworks at the American Legion. The fun begins at 4 p.m. with games, food and music by the Air Force Band and the Edwardsville Municipal Band. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Click here to learn more.

Grafton

Grafton’s Fireworks on the Riverfront launch at 9:30 p.m. on July 5. For more information, click here.

SATURDAY, JULY 12, 2025

Bunker Hill

The Firefighters Picnic runs throughout the day at James Bertagnolli Park. You can enjoy a tractor pull, parade, cornhole tournament, live music and more. Fireworks launch at dusk. Visit the official Facebook page to learn more.

Carlinville

The Macoupin County Fair will host their second annual “Light Up the Sky Fireworks Spectacular” at 9:15 p.m. at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds. Visit their official Facebook page for more information.

If you would like to add an event to this list, please send the name, location, time, and any other details to sydney@riverbender.com.

More like this: