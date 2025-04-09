The Riverbend's Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt Guide Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. RIVERBEND - Hop into Easter fun with an Easter egg hunt! We’ve compiled the ultimate list of Easter egg hunts in the Riverbend, perfect for you and your little bunnies to enjoy. SATURDAY, APRIL 12, 2025 FSS Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt Date : Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Scott Event Center, Paegelow Street at Scott AFB

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49360 Wood River Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time: 10–11:30 a.m.

Location: Central Park, 633 N. Wood River Avenue in Wood River

Cost: Free

More info: http://riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49304 Egg-strava-ganza Egg Hunt Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Bethalto Church of God, 800 East Bethalto Boulevard in Bethalto

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=48971 Village of East Alton Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time: 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Location: Keasler Complex, 615 3rd Street in East Alton

Cost: Free, but registration is required

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49296 The Pentecostals of Troy Easter Egg Hunt Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 State Route 162 in Troy

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49301 Community Easter Egg Hunt Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time: 12–2 p.m.

Location: Hellrung Park, Central Avenue/7th Street in Alton

Cost: Free

More info: http://riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49340 Village of Glen Carbon 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Ray M. Schon Park, 156 N. Main Street in Glen Carbon

Cost: Free, but registration is encouraged

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49299 Village of Hartford Easter Egg Hunt Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Hartford Park in Hartford

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49303 On Ice Easter Egg Hunt Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time: 3–9 p.m.

Location: East Alton Ice Arena, 631 Lewis & Clark Boulevard in East Alton

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49297 SUNDAY, APRIL 13, 2025 Article continues after sponsor message 22nd Annual Easter Eggstravaganza Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Time: 1–4 p.m.

Location: Glazebrook Park Ball Fields, 1401 Stamper Lane in Godfrey

Cost: Free, but donations of nonperishable food items accepted

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49077 Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Beltline Christian Center Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Time: 2–6 p.m.

Location: Beltline Christian Center, 310 Oakwood Avenue in Alton

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49335 5th Annual Easter Egg Hunt Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Time: 3–6:30 p.m.

Location: The Twistee Treat Diner, 908 Veterans Memorial Drive in Livingston

Cost: Free for youth, $10 for ages 13–20

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=48683 SATURDAY, APRIL 19, 2025 Village of Brighton Easter Egg Hunt Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Schneider Park, 100 N. Maple Street in Brighton

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49302 Easter Egg Bash Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Lifepoint Church, 820 S. Prairie in Bethalto

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49195 Hogs and Hunt Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location: Ted's Motorcycle World, 4103 Humbert Road in Alton

Ted's Motorcycle World, 4103 Humbert Road in Alton Cost: Free

Free More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49394 Bethalto Rotary Club’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Central Park, E. Central Street in Bethalto

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49305 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Family Fun Day Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time: 12–3 p.m.

Location: Rock Spring Park, 2116 College Avenue in Alton

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49298 Alhambra Jaycees Annual Easter Egg Hunt Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Location: Alhambra Fireman & Legion Park & Hall, 610 W. Main Street in Alhambra

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49295 Community Easter Egg Hunt Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Time: 3–5:30 p.m.

Location: Alton Amphitheater, Riverfront Drive in Alton

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49300 SUNDAY, APRIL 20, 2025 Village of Albers Easter Egg Hunt Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha Street in Albers

Cost: Free, but donations of personal care items/nonperishable food items accepted

Are we missing an egg hunt? Email sydney@riverbender.com with information.