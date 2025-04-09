RIVERBEND - Hop into Easter fun with an Easter egg hunt! We’ve compiled the ultimate list of Easter egg hunts in the Riverbend, perfect for you and your little bunnies to enjoy.

SATURDAY, APRIL 12, 2025

FSS Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt

Wood River Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt

Egg-strava-ganza Egg Hunt

Village of East Alton Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt

The Pentecostals of Troy Easter Egg Hunt

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Village of Glen Carbon 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Village of Hartford Easter Egg Hunt

On Ice Easter Egg Hunt

SUNDAY, APRIL 13, 2025

22nd Annual Easter Eggstravaganza

Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Beltline Christian Center

5th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

SATURDAY, APRIL 19, 2025

Village of Brighton Easter Egg Hunt

Easter Egg Bash

Hogs and Hunt

Bethalto Rotary Club’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt

4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Family Fun Day

Alhambra Jaycees Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Community Easter Egg Hunt

SUNDAY, APRIL 20, 2025

Village of Albers Easter Egg Hunt

Are we missing an egg hunt? Email sydney@riverbender.com with information.

