The Riverbend's Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt Guide
RIVERBEND - Hop into Easter fun with an Easter egg hunt! We’ve compiled the ultimate list of Easter egg hunts in the Riverbend, perfect for you and your little bunnies to enjoy.
SATURDAY, APRIL 12, 2025
FSS Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Location: Scott Event Center, Paegelow Street at Scott AFB
- Cost: Free
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49360
Wood River Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 10–11:30 a.m.
- Location: Central Park, 633 N. Wood River Avenue in Wood River
- Cost: Free
- More info:http://riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49304
Egg-strava-ganza Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Location: Bethalto Church of God, 800 East Bethalto Boulevard in Bethalto
- Cost: Free
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=48971
Village of East Alton Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 10:30–11:30 a.m.
- Location: Keasler Complex, 615 3rd Street in East Alton
- Cost: Free, but registration is required
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49296
The Pentecostals of Troy Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Location: The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 State Route 162 in Troy
- Cost: Free
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49301
Community Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 12–2 p.m.
- Location: Hellrung Park, Central Avenue/7th Street in Alton
- Cost: Free
- More info: http://riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49340
Village of Glen Carbon 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Location: Ray M. Schon Park, 156 N. Main Street in Glen Carbon
- Cost: Free, but registration is encouraged
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49299
Village of Hartford Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Location: Hartford Park in Hartford
- Cost: Free
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49303
On Ice Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 3–9 p.m.
- Location: East Alton Ice Arena, 631 Lewis & Clark Boulevard in East Alton
- Cost: Free
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49297
SUNDAY, APRIL 13, 2025
22nd Annual Easter Eggstravaganza
- Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025
- Time: 1–4 p.m.
- Location: Glazebrook Park Ball Fields, 1401 Stamper Lane in Godfrey
- Cost: Free, but donations of nonperishable food items accepted
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49077
Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Beltline Christian Center
- Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025
- Time: 2–6 p.m.
- Location: Beltline Christian Center, 310 Oakwood Avenue in Alton
- Cost: Free
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49335
5th Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025
- Time: 3–6:30 p.m.
- Location: The Twistee Treat Diner, 908 Veterans Memorial Drive in Livingston
- Cost: Free for youth, $10 for ages 13–20
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=48683
SATURDAY, APRIL 19, 2025
Village of Brighton Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Location: Schneider Park, 100 N. Maple Street in Brighton
- Cost: Free
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49302
Easter Egg Bash
- Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
- Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Location: Lifepoint Church, 820 S. Prairie in Bethalto
- Cost: Free
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49195
Hogs and Hunt
- Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
- Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Location: Ted's Motorcycle World, 4103 Humbert Road in Alton
- Cost: Free
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49394
Bethalto Rotary Club’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
- Time: 12 p.m.
- Location: Central Park, E. Central Street in Bethalto
- Cost: Free
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49305
4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Family Fun Day
- Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
- Time: 12–3 p.m.
- Location: Rock Spring Park, 2116 College Avenue in Alton
- Cost: Free
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49298
Alhambra Jaycees Annual Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
- Time: 1–2 p.m.
- Location: Alhambra Fireman & Legion Park & Hall, 610 W. Main Street in Alhambra
- Cost: Free
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49295
Community Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
- Time: 3–5:30 p.m.
- Location: Alton Amphitheater, Riverfront Drive in Alton
- Cost: Free
- More info: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49300
SUNDAY, APRIL 20, 2025
Village of Albers Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Location: American Legion Post 1026, 600 N. Bertha Street in Albers
- Cost: Free, but donations of personal care items/nonperishable food items accepted
- More info:https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=49356
Are we missing an egg hunt? Email sydney@riverbender.com with information.
