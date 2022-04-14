ALTON - On February 11th, the Riverbender Community Center (RBCC) reopened its doors to the youth of the Riverbend. Pre-teens and teens from Alton, Godfrey, and many neighboring communities flood the Center each Friday night from 6:30 - 10:00 p.m., evidence that the need in our community for a safe place for our youth on the weekends still exists and cannot go unanswered! Since the reopening 8 weeks ago, the “Friday Night Open Play” events have sold out within a few days of tickets going on sale.

"We are overwhelmed with the response we have seen from the public since our doors reopened," said Daniel Nosce, Director. "The Center has received countless notes, calls, and texts from local families thanking us for providing a well-supervised, exciting event for our kids. For 11 years, our doors have been open to teens and we are so pleased to be able to offer this service to our families once again. I am excited beyond words for the experiences and fun the children are having." Over the past eight weeks, the Center has been filled with fun - Midwest Maui put on a fire show, the kids raced on a two-story inflatable obstacle course, Jay The Balloon Guy provided some amazing balloon creations, Pablo Dance taught our kids how to Salsa, and a Karaoke Night had the kids cheering each other on. In addition, the kids have the opportunity each week to win prizes by participating in skeeball, basketball, pool and so much more. "Curious bystanders stop to ask questions as they visit downtown restaurants, especially when they see 100 children lined up outside the Riverbender.com building anxiously awaiting the doors to open," stated Lucinda Lowe, RBCC Advisory Board President. "The music, lights, and pure exuberance from our kids is contagious and bystanders continually peek in our doors and stop by to ask what's going on - most offering thanks for all that the Center is doing for our youth." And although seeing 100 kids off the streets, interacting with friends they may not get to visit with at school, and cheering each other on during friendly competitions is exciting, the Board of Advisors is most excited by the number of community volunteers who give their Friday nights to the Center. RBCC Board Vice-President Cathie Hentrich shares, "Parents, grandparents, non-parents, Lewis and Clark students, Junior Service League, and many other individuals and organizations give their time to these efforts. They are here because they believe in our mission, because they believe in our children, and because they believe in improving our community. They are true heroes." For more information visit the Riverbender Community Center Facebook page and share the weekly video or be part of something big by volunteering. Information can be found on the RBCC website at https://riverbendercommunitycenter.org/Catherine Hentrich also contributed to this story.