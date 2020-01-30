GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) is proud to announce Jeff Lauritzen, COUNTRY Financial® Representative as Chairman-Elect of the Board of Directors. At a recent RBGA Board of Directors meeting, Jeff Lauritzen was voted by his peers to be the Chairman for 2021. As Chairman he will manage the decision-making process of the RiverBend Growth Association.

According to Jeff Lauritzen, “I feel the Riverbend area has a lot of positive momentum occurring right now, and I look forward to helping carry that momentum forward in 2021. The RiverBend Growth Association has been a catalyst for this positive momentum, and I want to do the best job possible to maintain and create more growth in the Riverbend.”

Jeff Lauritzen is a Financial Representative with COUNTRY Financial®. His office is in Godfrey, IL and has been serving clients for over nine years. Prior to joining COUNTRY Financial® he was a commercial lender with Regions Bank here in the Riverbend with over 16 years of banking experience.

After moving to the Riverbend area in 2003, Jeff has been very active in the Riverbend community. He has been a part of the RiverBend Growth Association the whole time as a member, serving on the board and as well as a mentor with the Young Adults committee. He has also been active with many other local organizations such as East End Improvement Association, serving as president in 2013-2015, United Way of Southwestern Illinois, serving as the 2013 Campaign Chairperson, St Ambrose Catholic Church member and Finance Council member and Asbury Village Board member since 2018.

Jeff received his bachelor’s degree in Ag Business from Illinois State University in 1992, his MBA from Northern Illinois University in 2001 and his Chartered Financial Consultant designation from The American College in 2016.

He and his wife Shannon reside in Godfrey and have two daughters Karoline and Kristine.

The RiverBend Growth Association is excited for the future of the organization under the leadership of Chairman Brad Goacher, Alton Memorial Hospital, and Chair-Elect Jeff Lauritzen.

