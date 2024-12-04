River Church - Christmas Experience

Our Daily Show Interview! River Church Christmas Experience Set for 12-13

ALTON - Community members are invited to The River Church Christmas Experience.

The annual event will include crafts, activities, photo booths, a hot cocoa bar and more, with a musical show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full experience before the show begins.

“Christmas is about the birth of our Lord and peace and hope, and I think that that is just integrated in every part of the Christmas Experience,” explained Kendra, one of the organizers. “Between the songs and the message and the kids’ message, everything just comes out. We’re passionate about it.”

Located at 3401 Fosterburg Road in Alton, The River Church offers this free event to bring together the Riverbend community for the holidays. Kendra, Sarah and Corey, who all helped organize the Christmas Experience, promise “just a great time” with a powerful message about Christmas and faith.

In addition to the show and the pre-show activities, there will be a Kids’ Experience designed for the youngest attendees. The kids will also be hosting a bake sale to raise money for their annual summer camp trip to Lake Williamson next year.

“I’m the kids’ ministry director, so I know a thing or two about having some fun,” Sarah said. “We have a popcorn bar, a movie, we’re going to learn the true meaning of Christmas, we’re going to have crafts, activities. It’s just going to be a blast for all of the kids.”

Corey, who helps with the music side of the Christmas Experience, noted that congregation members have been rehearsing since September. He added that The River Church stands out from other churches for its focus on the congregation and sharing the love of God, two messages that are sure to stand out during the Christmas Experience.

“It’s very focused on everyone feeling welcomed and feeling like God sees them and we see them. We’re there to just show them that love,” he explained. “It’s an honor to get to be a part of something that people do every year. You work on it for months and then do it for a couple of hours, but to see smiles on people’s faces and for families to come and have a great time, that’s the whole purpose.”

In addition to the music, which ranges from classics to more modern favorites, the show will feature “a message of hope and peace” from Pastor Mark Church. Kendra, Sarah and Corey noted that this message is what the Christmas Experience is all about, and they look forward to sharing it with attendees.

“You just feel the presence of God, and it’s incredible,” Kendra added. “That’s my experience and takeaway from it.”

For more information about The River Church, including the Christmas Experience, visit their official website at RiverChurch.city or their official Facebook page.

