ALTON – Alton's time in the sun as the star of the third season of the Deluxe Corporation's Small Business Revolution may have passed – but maybe not completely.

The show's producers and host, Amanda Brinkman, came back to Alton Wednesday and celebrated with the city outside of Today's Beauty Supply on Central Avenue. Today's Beauty Supply was one of the small businesses featured on season three of the show. A small block party was held at the business's entrance, featuring various food trucks, vendors, and dancing brought to folks by local DJ, Keith on Da Beat. The event culminated with some words from Brinkman as well as from Alton Mayor Brant Walker who read a proclamation declaring next week “Small Business Week” in Alton.

“When I crossed that bridge again, it felt like coming home,” Brinkman said to the crowd of more than 100 folks gathered.

Brinkman said the show takes her to several unique small towns across the country, but heavily implied Alton may have been her favorite place to film. Several of the business owners featured on the show were in attendance as well.

Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said the group met at the event following a discussion at the Post Commons coffee shop regarding how far the city has come since the filming of season three of the show. McGibany said it was a great conversation.

Jason Harrison, who was also featured on the show as one of the ambassadors of Alton on the show, said the discussion was a good continuation of the last talk, in which Harrison brought attention to a racial divide in Alton. He said many people in the city did not believe these good things were for them, too.

“I think people are a lot more intentional about it now,” Harrison said when asked how things in the city have changed following the show's airing. “People thought I was saying the city was 'so bad' or had some huge problem. That isn't what I meant at all. I wanted people to be more intentional, and they are.”

Following the block party, the show's producers joined several community members at Morrison's Irish Pub, which was also featured on the show, the night before the business has to evacuate due to yet another prediction of historic flooding for the Riverbend.

