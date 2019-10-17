WOOD RIVER - The Relay For Life of Riverbend is hosting its 5th Wish Upon a Cure Disney Trivia to benefit the American Cancer Society. The event will be held on Saturday, November 16th at the Wood River Moose in Wood River, IL. Doors open at 6:00 with trivia starting promptly at 7:00 pm. Tables of up to 8 players are allowed. The cost is $120 for a regular table and $200 for a table with unlimited beer and soda. All ages are welcome to attend, but anyone seated at your table is counted into your 8 player limit. No outside beverages are allowed, as drinks will be available for purchase from the Moose. You are allowed to bring in snacks and food. To register a table, please contact Sheena Whitehead at sheena.whitehead@cancer.org or 618-288-2390.

Tables are registered on a first-come, first-served basis and payment are needed by November 8th to secure your spot. We are also looking for trivia round sponsors for $25 each and beverage sponsors for $50 each. If you’d like to promote your local business with a sponsorship, contact us. Please check out our event on Facebook here to stay up to date on all of the magical details as we host this event to help fight cancer!

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: