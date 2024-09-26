Our Daily Show LIVE From Chamber 40th! Doug - Red Door Cottage

TROY - Doug Orcutt stays busy with his business, The Red Door Cottage, and he invites everyone to come by to check out the shop.

Based at 116 S. Main Street in Troy, the store features crafts and wares from 38 different vendors. Orcutt said they have everything from tumblers to home decor to jewelry to soap. At the recent Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce 40th anniversary festival, Orcutt noted that The Red Door Cottage has a great selection and a strong love for the community.

“When I go to local festivals, I don’t see hardly anything there that we don’t have in our store,” he said. “You could have a festival five days a week at our place. You don’t have to worry about going to all the different places like that.”

Orcutt has owned the building at 116 S. Main Street for 15 years, but he opened The Red Door Cottage two years ago so he could collaborate with other crafters and artisans in the area. He immediately joined the Chamber of Commerce, and he said it was a great decision.

“I joined as soon as we opened the door,” Orcutt explained. “The people in the chamber have been great. We had the ribbon-cutting. Anytime I need anything from [President Dawn Mushill] or the chamber, they’re always there. You couldn’t find a better group of people. The meetings are always interesting. I meet new people all the time. I would recommend it to anybody.”

Orcutt said that downtown Troy has grown a lot in the past few years, and he loves seeing the town thrive. He hopes this expansion continues, and he’s proud that his business is a part of it.

“That whole block has just blossomed. This is tremendous,” he added. “We just need more people to stop in the downtown area. So many people are so used to driving through. We just need them to notice what’s there and stop by and see what the local people can produce for them.”

To learn more about The Red Door Cottage, check out their official Facebook page. For more information about the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce, including how to join, visit their official website at TroyMaryvilleCOC.com.