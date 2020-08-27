

WOOD RIVER - The Pump House Bar and Grill at 1523 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River, is back open on Thursday with a shiny new look after some extensive renovations.

The Pump House has become one of the premier bar/restaurant establishments in the area thanks to owner Darren Vollmer and his dedicated staff. Vollmer has done extensive renovations in stages in recent years at the establishment, now a stopping point for many on Illinois 143 just outside the Illinois-255 entrance outside Wood River.

Vollmer said there has been a massive overhaul of the kitchen with a 1,800-feet expansion since the closure when the COVID-19 Pandemic started. The Pump House building totals 7,000 square feet with the addition.

The new Pump House sign has a digital reader that is attractive and “will allow us to do constant messaging on our sign,” Vollmer said.

The Pump House has new bathrooms, a new kitchen and prep room with the expansion. The bar/restaurant will continue to have its live music and second-to-none sound system.

Vollmer’s eventual plan is for The Pump House to offer brick oven pizza after the renovations are complete and the kitchen staff has grown accustomed to all of the new equipment.

“It is great,” Vollmer said today. “I designed it and it has worked out exactly as I planned. The renovations are close to being finished, so we can open. We do still have more to do. The new kitchen, prep room, new main bar, and bathrooms are great additions. I think people will love it. Customers Welcome!”

For more information, contact The Pump House at (618) 216-2404.

