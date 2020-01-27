GODFREY - "The Proving Ground," a new, locally-owned shooting range, has opened in Godfrey.

The members-only range allows pistol and long gun shooting, has 100-yard targets, and a clubhouse, along with many training opportunities. Their mission is to educate on firearm and safety.

The new shooting range is an expansion of owner, Joe Harris’ original business, Half God Tactical. Joe owns and runs Half God Tactical, and now The Proving Ground, alongside his wife Alicia Harris.

“The Proving Ground is the name of the range. It is managed by Half God LLC. Both of these are new businesses, though I have run Half God Tactical as a sole proprietor for about 6 years now. I started the business as a federal firearms license dealer to help friends and colleges get good deals on the gear they needed,” said Harris.

With the success of Half God, Harris was finally able to achieve a bigger goal of owning a shooting range.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It has been a dream to open a gun range and provide a level of training that has not been done in this area. We have trainers lined up from around the country as well as many local trainers who are going to teach everything from Concealed Carry to Vehicle tactics. The mission is to support the gun community and promote gun safety and awareness,” said Harris.

Harris, a police officer has had over 20 years of experience shooting. And as a police officer, is very well trained in gun safety, and proper firearm use. The range will be unique in the courses and training that will be offered, with realistic settings and an emphasis on safety.

“You are 60 percent more likely to survive a gunfight if you do one thing… Move. At most ranges you are not allowed to move because there isn’t space. We will encourage shooters to safely learn skills that are realistic. My team and I will set up courses of fire that can be set up and shot by members to enhance and work on certain skills from target transitions to moving and shooting. Training will also be available to help with certain skills or just becoming more familiar,” said Harris.

The range will also be welcoming Chris Costa of Costa Ludus to teach a course in April. Costa is a nationally recognized firearm educator, and this will be his first time teaching in the area.

The Proving Ground is located at 15205 Us Highway 67, Godfrey, IL 62035. To sign up for a membership or to learn more information visit their website at https://www.halfgodtactical.com/ or send an email to halfgodtactical@gmail.com.

More like this: