For high school seniors, the last quarter of high school is filled with excitement! Class videos, senior pictures, spirit weeks, senior nights for athletic teams, graduation and, of course, prom. If you are a frequent user of social media, you have undoubtedly read a slew of posts consoling high school seniors who are missing the most memorable events in high school. Although parents are enjoying having their seniors home for a few months before they head off to college or the workforce, the grieving is still apparent.

This has been a challenging year for students who have had their lives turned upside down in recent weeks - adapting to Remote Learning and time lost with friends - has not been easy. Since mid-March, school districts have closed their doors and the newest mandate from Governor Pritzker ensures that they will stay this way for the remainder of the school year. This realization is leaving many students disappointed and feel they have lost out on events that some have spent the majority of their teenage years looking forward to.

East Alton/Wood River High School staff members, are working on ways to ensure students don’t miss out on these typical milestones. The staff at EAWR have been brainstorming ways to make the end of high school memorable. Leigh Robinson, principal at EAWR, says she “has her fingers crossed” that students won’t have to completely miss out on these activities. The school staff is working hard to find ways to allow the kids to have a prom and graduation ceremony once the social-distancing ban is lifted.

“The most disappointing part about missing out on so much of my senior year is losing precious time with friends,” says Wood River senior and co-valedictorian Aubrey Robinson. High school friendships are long-lasting, but always seem to change once students move away to college or enter the workforce. Robinson went on to say, “ Although I am doing okay with E-learning, I understand that it could present challenges to other students who may need more hands-on assistance.” Robinson has been accepted to Illinois State University next year and plans to study nursing. The Coronavirus has shown her the extreme need for medical professionals and the impact they have on their communities. She says she is even more passionate about her future than ever before.

