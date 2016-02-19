The Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club and the Great Rivers Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society are having a joint meeting at 7:30 p.m., Monday, March 14, 2016 at the Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, MO 63386.

The evening’s program will be “The Plight of the Monarch” presented by Kirby and Cindy Pringle from Tuscola, Illinois. A twenty-two minute documentary on the Monarch Butterfly that details the lifecycle of the Monarch and the importance of milkweed and a second short film on the value of Goldenrod for the butterfly’s successful migration will be presented.

After the two films, the Kirby’s will hold a question and answer session. This program is free and open to the public.

For additional information, contact the Audubon Center at Riverlands: phone 636-899-0090 or Irma Holmes: phone 618-459-2205.

