EDWARDSVILLE – Edison's announced Friday that The Outlet, a multi-purpose event center, is being added to the north side of the existing building in Edwardsville.

The Outlet will be owned and operated by the same Edison’s management team and designed specifically to host special events, parties, wedding receptions, banquets, and other large gatherings. When it is not booked privately, it will be open to the public as an over 21 nightlife venue. Construction has started with an anticipated completion date of December 2019.

Matt McSparin, President and CEO of Edison’s, said: “We have seen an increased need for larger event space to serve our current guests. That, combined with a regional demand, drove the decision to expand. We already have four bookings for 2020, and we just started marketing the space. This early interest confirms our belief in this new venue.”

The Outlet will feature 4,200 square feet of space with a patio wrapped around two sides of the building offering additional seating for socializing. In the courtyard in front of The Outlet will be two bocce ball courts that are convertible for yard games such as bags. The interior design will be tasteful and warm with exposed brick, reclaimed wood décor, interesting visual features, and a dedicated full-service bar. Leading to the patio and outdoor activities will be two garage doors and additional roll-up windows linking the inside to the outside fun. One of those windows will be a walk-up service window to the bar for the convenience of guests on the patio.

With indoor seating for up to 225 and additional outdoor patio seating for 125, The Outlet provides space for small and large-scale event gatherings. There are full and partial facility rental options with no facility fee, just sliding scale spending minimums based on day-of-week and time-of-day bookings. The Outlet will provide a turnkey and affordable option for events with food and beverage, tables and chairs, plates and glassware, and entertainment, all provided with one phone call to our on-staff party planners. Economical menu options and packages are available; however, we specialize in customized menus, bar packages, and entertainment.

Although space is great for private events, The Outlet will also be open to the public when not privately reserved. Plans are to have live music, theme nights, entertainment bookings such as comedians, karaoke, bingo, and a variety of other adult fun. The back section of The Outlet will feature a pool table, shuffleboard,

foosball, darts, full-size hoop, and a selection of other fun activities to make it a great place to gather and hang out with friends. There will also be popular board games, dice, and cards to be carried to your table so you can create your own social experience. The Outlet is the ideal gathering place with friends.

“The great thing about The Outlet is that it is convertible for a variety of event types. Red Hill Church will make it their new home for worship services as soon as we complete construction,” stated McSparin.

To “plug in” at The Outlet call our party planners at 618-307-9020 or email at theoutlet@edisonsfun.com. Visit www.theoutletevents.com for more details.

