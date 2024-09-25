ALTON – From 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, AltonWorks, Food is Love, and Currency of Caring are hosting their monthly “Block Party for Good” at the Alton Amphitheater.

The event was moved from Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, because of heavy rain forecasted for that date.

“The City of Alton has a poverty rate of about 25%, which creates situations for families that can cause food insecurity,” said Brigadier General (Ret) John E. Michel. “These monthly block parties help bring important products and services like free groceries and free hot food to the people in the area who need it most.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This Friday, OSF Healthcare has also joined this effort and will be providing free health checkups via the OSF Health & Wellness Mobile.

Michel says the objective of this program is to create simple, consistent, and convenient access to a host of mobile free services, with plans to add expanded health care resources, haircuts, critical care/need items, and eventually, even basic free mobile legal services in the months to come. In effect, to use the power of mobility to help eliminate barriers and increase access so together as a community, we can help to effectively and efficiently deliver dignified care and connection opportunities to neighbors in need.

Currency of Caring is powered by the Food is Love non-profit. Food is Love host Lasse Sorensen has headquartered his Emmy-nominated program in Alton and partnered with Michel to help address the food security needs of the people in Alton and across the region. Learn more about their mission at https://www.currencyofcaring.com/and https://www.foodislove.tv/.

AltonWorks is focused on social impact, livability, and retaining and attracting talent. Two major areas of effort within the livability framework are developing a sustainable, secure food system that creates jobs and encourages healthy, active lifestyles and building affordable workforce housing to supply good, comfortable homes to existing and new employees in the region.