The National Museum Of Transportation Hall Of Fame Applications Open Through August 31

ST. LOUIS - The National Museum of Transportation Transportation Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution in the transportation industry. Inductees are recognized for their leadership or contribution in industries that move our community. Those recognized have demonstrated insight, innovation, and a progressive contribution in transportation throughout their distinguished career.

Recipients are nominated in the summer of each year and are honored at The National Museum of Transportation Transportation Hall of Fame Awards Breakfast in December.

Applications are accepted through August 31 for the 2022 inductees.

For additional information, please contact:
Frank Cunetto, Chairman
TNMOT Transportation Hall of Fame
TNMOT Board of Directors
314.791.2362

To nominate an individual visit: https://tnmot.org/nominate-for-the-transportation-hall-of-fame/

The National Museum of Transportation houses 'one of the largest and best collections of transportation vehicles in the world,' according to representatives from the Smithsonian Institution. The Museum is a 501(c)(3) relying solely on the generous support of the community to preserve the past for the next generations. The Museum is located at 2933 Barrett Station Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122.

