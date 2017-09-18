ALTON - The Mad Co's Muddiest mud volleyball team lived up to its name last night.

The Muddiest took the first place title from second place Muddy Buddies Saturday night at the Alton Expo after a grueling match. The two teams made it to the finals after 14 teams entered the fray this year. The event was sponsored and organized by several people, including Bluff City Grill owner Cathy Gross, who was actually in charge of Mad Co's Muddiest.

"We started planning this about a month ago, and it turned out pretty good," Gross said Sunday morning. "I hope the city wants us to do it again next year. Hopefully we can get more courts."

Gross said Mad Co's Muddiest team members Jenna and Ben Wiedman play volleyball, and Katie Schmidt, who was on the Muddy Buddies, is Jenna Wiedman's sister, which caused some friendly sibling rivalry in the mud pit.

How I Met Your Mudder received third place.

Sports drink manufacturer Body Armor was also a sponsor of the event, giving each mud volleyball contestant a free hydrating sports drink for their participating. They provided 28 oz bottles of their Sports Drink and added their latest product "Body Armor Super Water" to the giveaways as well.

