ST. LOUIS — ’Tis the season at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch! Back by popular demand, the PJ’s and Pancakes with Santa cruises return alongside holiday dinner cruises and private holiday charters. The Riverboats are excited to announce a brand-new Caroling with Santa cruise this year.

“We’re decking the halls because the holiday season is coming to the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch.” said Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Multi-Modal Enterprises, Bi-State Development. “Whether you’re looking for a festive, family-friendly outing or a memorable holiday party experience unlike any other, we’re thrilled to set the scene for memories that will last a lifetime.”

Cruise reservations are required and can be made by calling 1-877-982-1410 or booking online at gatewayarch.com/buy-tickets.

PJ’s and Pancakes with Santa

Santa Claus is cruising to town! This holiday season, bring the whole family to experience a magical morning filled with a delicious breakfast, crafts and photos with Santa — all while in your favorite comfy pj’s. WHEN: Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15 and 21, 2024 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15 and 21, 2024 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. COST: $45/person. Children 2 and under are free.

Caroling with Santa

NEW this year, get your jingle on with old St. Nick! Enjoy spirited caroling to all your favorite holiday tunes, hot cocoa and festive treats, and professional photos with Santa (available for purchase separate from ticket price). A cash bar and concessions will be available for additional purchases. WHEN: Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15 and 21, 2024 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15 and 21, 2024 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. COST: $29/person. Children 2 and under are free.

Holiday Dinner Cruise

Our flagship evening cruise with a holiday twist. The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch will be festively decorated for the holiday season on select Fridays and Saturdays in December. WHEN: Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2024 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2024 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. COST: $59/adults; $25/kids ages 3-12. Children 2 and under are free.

Private Holiday Charters

Rent a riverboat for your holiday party or corporate gathering, and create unforgettable memories with friends and coworkers. The riverboats can accommodate groups of up to 220 guests. Customize your event with a variety of sit-down or buffet meals, bar options and entertainment. Call 314-923-3047 to book.

About the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch:The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are a short walk from the Laclede’s Landing MetroLink Station and offer breathtaking views of St. Louis on the Mississippi River, including the popular daily St. Louis Riverfront Cruise as well as the unique Skyline Dinner Cruise. A complete cruise schedule can be found at gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

