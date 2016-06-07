EDWARDSVILLE - Summer is in full swing at the Edwardsville YMCA. One of the highlights from May to September is the Meyer Center’s outdoor pool. Summer campers, individuals and families enjoy the 25 yard (4 lane) pool and two slides all summer long.

In addition to leisure and lap swimming, the pool is used during the week for swimming lessons as well as part of the day for hundreds of summer campers. On Sunday late afternoon the pool is dedicated to a special needs swim.

The pool is available free for members only, but non-members are welcome if they have a member present during open swim times. Non-members 7 years and older can swim for $5 and children under 6 can swim for $3. The pool is open 7 days a week at various hours. Some of the open swim times offered are Monday – Thursday 10:30-11:45am, Friday 11:00am-2:00pm, Monday – Friday 6:30-8:00pm, Saturday 10:00-11:30am and 5:30-7:45pm. Members only time are Monday – Friday 2:30-5:30pm and Saturday - Sunday from 1:30-4:00pm. For a full pool schedule you can visit www.edwardsvilleymca.com.

A membership can be purchased for families as low as $25 a month for basic or $51 for a full privilege. The full privilege membership will allow you: unlimited access to fitness center in both locations, free or reduced rates on most YMCA programs and activities(including open skate, tennis and rock climbing), free child watch services, access to scheduled areas during “members only” times (gymnasium and swim), member only early registration opportunities, guest passes, unlimited use of the walking track, free family fun nights, privilege of renting racquetball/wallyball courts, free drop-in group fitness classes, access to spinning classes and personal training.

In addition to the outdoor pool, the Esic Center houses two indoor pools that are open year round. Pool 1 is a 6 lane, 25 yard pool ranging from a shallow end of 3 feet to a deep end of 11.5 feet. The water temperature is consistently between 81 and 84 degrees. Pool 2 is a 4 lane, 25 yard pool ranging from 3 to 5 feet in depth and is handicap accessible. Water temperature is between 88 and 89 degrees. The indoor pools are open to both members and non-members. For a full schedule you can visit the website or call either the Esic Center at 618-656-0436 or Meyer Center at 618-655-1460.

The YMCA also offers several rental options for special events such as birthdays, family reunions, and sports teams or church parties. Events may be booked for Saturday and Sunday at either the outdoor pool or two indoor pools. The outdoor pool offers the option for a private or semi-private party. For additional information and to reserve a party, the Facility Rentals Coordinator may be reached at 618.655.1460.

