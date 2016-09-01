EAST ALTON - Organized labor is being threatened across the country, Madison County Federation of Labor President Dean Webb said.

The federation acts as a uniting force for as many as 75 local labor unions across Madison County. Webb said it was in place to ensure the safety of local labor unions and act together politically. He said the Republican Party has adopted union-busting as part of its platform. Nationally, he said this has been most exemplified by "Right to Work" states. In Right to Work states, people are not required to join unions, but unions are still required to serve the workers regardless of membership.

Right to Work, Webb said, is one of the main goals for Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner. Webb said the policy is one of Rauner's "sticking points" for the budget to be passed. Border state governors, Scott Walker of Wisconsin, and Vice Presidential Candidate Mike Pence of Indiana, have championed Right to Work in their states.

"That's what Governor Rauner wants to do to be like Mike Pence in Indiana and Walker in Wisconsin," Webb said. "I think Rauner idolizes Walker for what he did to unions."

Webb said Rauner has already tried to have "union-free work zones." In order to get his agenda across, Webb said Rauner is cutting cash flow to teachers, construction workers and social services.

"It's trickling down and hurting everyone," Webb said. "When money isn't flowing in the state, and people aren't getting paid, everyone hurts."

Union-free work zones hurt project labor agreements, Webb said. Those agreements, he said, allow for local workers to be utilized for projects. The use of local workers would keep the money spent on such projects within the area, Webb said.

"People working on projects in the State of Illinois will spend their money in Illinois, and pay taxes there," he said. "It works for everyone."

A decline in unions would result in a decline of the standard of living wherever it occurred, Webb said.

"We raise the bar," he said. "In union states, even people with non-union jobs enjoy a higher standard of living and benefits. If people aren't making money, they aren't spending it."

Billionaire political investors such as the Koch brothers want to destroy unions so industrialists and managers can earn more profits through unfair contracts, wages and labor practices, Webb said. He added unions help raise the standard of the working people and provide businesses with skilled labor and a competitive edge.

"Again, we raise the bar," Webb said. "If I can go to work for a union auto dealership and make 10, 15 or even 20 percent more than a non-union mechanic, it's competition. We're seeing that in a lot of businesses. People are fighting to get these skilled workers."

A skilled force is not limited to auto mechanics, electrical workers, plumbers and other hands-on trades often associated with union labor, Webb said. He said the federation represents judges, attorneys, nurses and several other job descriptions. Webb said any trade or skill can be unionized.

"It used to be each union had specific trades," Webb said. "Unless you are a manager in that position, there are no boundaries for being unionized."

Not all politicians are foes of organized labor, however. Webb said local candidates for the Illinois General assembly, Katie Stewart, who is running against Illinois Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon), and Illinois Representative Dan Beiser (D-Alton), who is running against Mike Babcock, are for the cause of organized labor and unions.

Ultimately, Webb said unions provide the guarantee of a living wage, benefits and most importantly, the safety of their membership.

"Safety is our number one concern," Webb said. "We want our brothers and sisters to come in safe every day."

