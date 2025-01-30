History and Hauntings at Hayner Library

ALTON – Sharyn Luedke, owner of the McPike Mansion, recently shared the fascinating history of the home and its inhabitants as the unmistakable Alton landmark has stood on storied grounds for over 150 years.

“My husband and I bought the house back in 1994, when we were both young … I thought we could just about do anything,” Luedke said. “We’re real proud of what has been accomplished so far. McPike Mansion is a part of the past and it is working towards the future.”

The impressive brick estate on Alby Street, built in 1869, has long been rumored to be haunted by its original inhabitants – the building’s namesake, Henry Guest McPike, and his family.

“We do believe that of course, Henry is one of the spirits of the house,” Luedke said. “It is his house, he wants to be there … Mary is one of the spirits, she’s a very, very gentle spirit of the house, even though she didn’t live there.

“I don’t have a picture of Lydia, Henry’s mom, but she’s definitely one of the spirits of the house. If you come in the entrance way sometime, you might feel her. She’s a very good spirit, but she’s very protective of her family.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Other “spirits of the house” include the McPikes' firstborn son, James – who died at 25 of typhoid fever – his wife Jennie, and one of their children, Gertrude. Luedke said Jennie tends to “be their little trickster,” pulling the occasional paranormal prank on visitors.

Luedke also shared some other facts about McPike himself. An avid horticulturalist, McPike planted a rose garden and many rare trees and shrubs on the home’s grounds, with 10 different tree varieties remaining there today. He even developed his own award-winning “McPike grape” by combining grape varieties from his at-home vineyards.

McPike, who mostly made his money buying and selling local real estate, also served as Recorder of Deeds for Madison County before winning election for two terms as Alton’s mayor from 1887 to 1891.

In addition to some of the changes and renovations made to the home, Luedke showcased some of the paranormal sightings documented at the residence over the years. Among these are the “Man in the Doorway,” the “Lady in the Yard,” various orbs and balls of light, and mysterious mists in the cellar.

For a chance at an in-person sighting of your own, the McPike Mansion Tours are set to return in April. Luedke said tours run once a month through the end of September, with further details on the McPike Mansion website. Immediately following is their “October Ghostly Tour,” with dates from Sept. 26 to Oct. 25, 2025.

“We’ve been very, very pleased. We’ve had many wonderful people come to McPike Mansion from all over the United States and the world,” Luedke said. “Lots of local people … the nicest thing about owning McPike Mansion is meeting all the nice people.”

For more information and insights on the McPikes and their mansion, see the full video from the Hayner Library’s "History and Hauntings" event at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: