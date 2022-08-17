SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (August 8, 2022) – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the winner of the 2022 Mannie Jackson - Basketball’s Human Spirit Award. Honored for its outstanding humanitarian efforts, the 2022 award recipient is The McLendon Foundation. The foundation will be formally recognized in September 2022 during the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend.

“The Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to recognize The McLendon Foundation as the 2022 Mannie Jackson Award recipient,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “The Hall is known as a place to recognize those who excelled in the game, but it is vital to also honor and celebrate leaders who have used their platform to leave a lasting impact on their communities and better those around them. The McLendon Foundation was selected as this year’s recipient to highlight their efforts in the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, which provides minorities a jump-start to their careers through practical experiences, networking, and instilling the principles of John McLendon.”

Established in 2007, the Mannie Jackson - Basketball’s Human Spirit Award honors individuals who have found the game of basketball to be a contributing aspect of their personal growth and accomplishment, a place to develop an understanding of others, and an avenue that has helped shape his or her growth into a recognized visionary leader. Winners must reflect the values of Mannie Jackson’s life-long mission to overcome obstacles and challenge the status quo while taking responsibility for his or her actions and seeking the highest standard of excellence.

“A Hall of Fame should recognize great athletes, but also the great people who are in athletics and are doing extraordinary things for the world around them,” said Mannie Jackson, the Award’s namesake. “The people we are honoring have all made tremendous efforts to better their communities and our nation in a variety of ways. We thank them for their contributions and willingness to lead in this space.”

Jackson, in addition to his business successes, is a Past-Chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and a recipient of the NCAA’s coveted Theodore Roosevelt Award in 2015. A former Illinois Big Ten All-Star and a team captain for the Harlem Globetrotters, Jackson retired as a senior executive and corporate officer for Honeywell Inc., and in the early 1990’s he purchased the Legendary Globetrotters from bankruptcy. In 2002, the resurrected Harlem Globetrotters was elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Jackson was the first of three Black owners of a major sports and entertainment organization and his family’s charitable contributions have totaled over $15 million.

In 2012, Jackson penned his bestselling autobiography, “Boxcar to Boardrooms” and continues to donate generously to numerous causes including the University of Illinois, South African youth funds, cancer research, and the Basketball Hall of Fame. He is also active in promoting the mission of the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities located in his hometown Edwardsville, Illinois while serving as the Center’s lead investor. He was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Mannie Jackson - Basketball’s Human Spirit Award Winner 2022

The McLendon Foundation – Founded in 1999 by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), the McLendon Foundation honors the legacy of John McLendon through the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative (MLI).

The MLI is a coach-driven initiative that provides diverse college graduates a jump-start to their careers through practical experiences and opportunities to build their network while instilling in them the values of John McLendon: Integrity, Education, Leadership, and Mentorship. Participants in the initiative are known as MLI Future Leaders.

In the program, Future Leaders receive career exposure working in college athletics departments while also learning the importance of interviewing, networking, decision making, leadership, and career planning. In an ongoing effort to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, an emphasis is placed on supporting HBCUs as well as universities with female coaches interested in supporting the initiative and serving as ambassadors.

The McLendon Foundation also provides eight postgraduate scholarships annually to minority students who intend on pursuing an advanced degree in athletics administration. These scholarship recipients are known as McLendon Scholars. Through the scholarship program and leadership initiative, the McLendon Foundation provides minorities with educational resources, and practical experiences and serves as a vehicle for networking, career advancement, and advocacy on behalf of the profession. More information regarding the McLendon Foundation can be found at minorityleaders.org.

The Mannie Jackson – Basketball’s Human Spirit Award Winners 2007-2021

2021: Ray Allen, Vinny Del Negro, Renee Montgomery

2020: Wayne Embry, George Raveling, Bill Russell

2019: Carmelo Anthony, TyRone Brown, Dawn Staley

2018: J.J. Barea, Tina Charles, Boris Diaw

2017: Bob Hurley, Nancy Lieberman, Dwyane Wade

2016: Chris Paul, Jalen Rose, Tubby Smith

2015: Paul Fireman, Bill Self, Steve Smith

2014: Bob Delaney, Robert L. Johnson

2013: Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Pat Summitt, Boo Williams

2012: Jim Calhoun, Grant Hill, Dr. Richard Lapchick

2011: Chauncey Billups, Dr. John “Jumpin’ Johnny” Kline, The V Foundation

2010: Jim Boeheim, Samuel Dalembert, Alfreda Harris

2009: Ken Hudson, Bob Lanier, Alonzo Mourning

2008: Sonny Hill, David Robinson

2007: Dikembe Mutombo

About the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Located in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where basketball was born, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting, preserving and celebrating the game of basketball at every level – men and women, amateur and professional players, coaches and contributors, both domestically and internationally. The Hall of Fame museum is home to more than 400 inductees and over 40,000 square feet of basketball history. Nearly 200,000 people visit the Hall of Fame museum each year to learn about the game, experience the interactive exhibits and test their skills on the Jerry Colangelo "Court of Dreams." Best known for its annual marquee Enshrinement Ceremony honoring the game’s elite, the Hall of Fame also operates over 70 high school and collegiate competitions annually throughout the country and abroad. For more information on the Basketball Hall of Fame organization, its museum, and events, visit www.hoophall.com, follow @hoophall #MannieJacksonAward, or call 1-877-4HOOPLA.

