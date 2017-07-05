ALTON - Since changing hands in March 2017, The Max Sports owners Tom and Vickie Maxwell, along with their new leadership team consisting of Lucas Hale and Britney Di Ulio, have been working diligently to transform the former Metro Sports facility into the state-of-the-art, membership-oriented community and fitness center the Riverbend deserves.

The Max Sports is now proud to announce their grand opening celebration, which will be held from 11-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the location at 2300 N. Henry St., in Alton. Along with facility tours and deals on membership packages, guests will be treated to free food, a bounce house for kids and a 3-point shooting contest. Community vendors will also be featured at the grand opening.

"The Max Sports is dedicated to our community, and with our new ownership, leadership, and direction, we are here to give the Riverbend community the type of center they deserve," Tom Maxwell said.

Those in attendance at the grand opening will have access to exclusive offers, including no-money-down membership, 10 percent off annual membership prices. People who sign up for a membership at the grand opening will also receive a free T-shirt (while supplies last).

Fitness is not the only goal at The Max; when the facility opens its doors to the public, members should expect outstanding services like swimming lessons, day camps and other activities to serve the community. Discounts are also available for seniors, military veterans, police officers, EMTs and firefighters.

Not only that, the facility offers a comfortable setting where members can set and achieve their fitness goals. The Max's certified personal training staff, sand volleyball courts, Olympic-size swimming pool, fitness classrooms, full-size gym and weight rooms, saunas, hot tubs, and a full basketball court offers members many options to maintain their active lifestyles while enjoying themselves while doing so.

"The goal for The Max is to provide quality programs for everyone, from children to seniors, quality service for our members, and to help change lives for the better in our community," Tom Maxwell said.

The Max Sports is open Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m.-10 p.m., on Friday from 5 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. For more information about The Max Sports' grand opening celebration, please call (618) 462-1066. Visit the facility's website at TheMaxSports.com and keep up with the business on Facebook by clicking here.